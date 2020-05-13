To adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s directives for social distancing, the Crane School District governing board conducted its May meeting via Vimeo Tuesday evening.
LOOKING AHEAD
According to Superintendent Laurie Doering, a “multitude of options” are being explored on the state and local levels to determine what school may look like in the fall.
“The Arizona Department of Education has created a task force to review some of those considerations, and (Assistant Superintendent) Mike Hoffman will be joining other district-level administrators within the county to evaluate others,” Doering said.
Some of these considerations include modifying the calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year, remote learning and blended learning opportunities.
“With nearly every possible development, we can equally identify potential challenges and hardships for students, their families and our staff,” Doering said. “Some of these concerns include ensuring all students have equal access to instructional content, appropriately servicing our exceptional student population and the mere logistics behind any requirements for compliance with social distancing guidelines, primarily for pupil transportation and food service operations.”
Doering said the district understands that the return to school in the fall may look different from the structure and format students, staff and families were accustomed to prior to the closures, with exactly how becoming more clear in the coming weeks.
“We are not opposed to change and consistently use innovative ideas and concepts for the benefit of our organization,” she said. “At this time, we’re unsure of what this may look like and will continue to seek guidance from state health officials as we develop our structure for the fall.”
ASBA DELEGATE ASSEMBLY
The board selected board member Jim Colby as the delegate and board member Dan Farar as the alternate delegate to represent the district at the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly, “if conditions allow,” on Saturday, Sept. 12.
ASBA POLITICAL AGENDA
In reviewing and reaffirming the district’s top priorities in the ASBA’s current political agenda, administration identified the reformation of current year funding as an important area for the board to consider and submit to the ASBA’s legislative committee.
“We’re really apprehensive about what next year will look like,” said Doering. “Right now we have to be funded on current year funding and it’s hard to predict what next year brings, especially during this pandemic. We don’t know if multiple students won’t come, and if that happens, we’re funded on that rather than giving us a year to kind of weigh that out.”
Other areas identified for further consideration were adequate funding for education programs and maximization of state funding for teacher recruitment and retainment.
DISASTER RELIEF FUNDS
Doering was chosen by the board to serve as the district’s applicant agent for obtaining direct federal assistance through Arizona Disaster Declaration FEMA-4524-DR, which authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s public assistance program to process reimbursement for emergency protective measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JUNE MEETING
To allow for budgetary evaluation prior to convening in June, the board’s next regular meeting will commence on Tuesday, June 23 at 5:00 p.m.
***
Tuesday’s recorded meeting is expected to be available by 5 p.m. Friday at craneschools.org and the district’s Facebook page, @craneschools.