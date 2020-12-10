The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening for its regular December meeting, with members of the public attending in-person and telephonically.
The board is slated to reconvene in a work session Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. to discuss updated COVID-19 data and, based on the metrics, determine whether the district will resume in-person instruction when the spring semester begins Jan. 4.
ADHS BENCHMARK METRICS
In reviewing updated county-level metrics released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) at www.azdhs.gov/covid19, Superintendent Laurie Doering indicated that public health experts rightly predicted that positive case counts would rise after Thanksgiving, and that further increases are anticipated to follow Christmas and New Year’s.
According to Doering, based on Yuma County’s trends, the district expects ADHS’ Dec. 17 update to show more than 800 positive cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 27.8%. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, these figures were fixed at 380 cases per 100,000 residents with a positivity rate of 11.8%.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, ADHS reported that 7.4% of hospital visits in western Arizona – compiling data from Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties – were due to COVID-like illness. This figure is inching nearer to ADHS’ benchmark for “substantial transmission,” in which a region’s hospital visits for COVID-like illness peak to 10% or higher.
“Although we do not have a crystal ball, we can look to experts in the field for forecasts,” Doering said. “A researcher at the University of Arizona cautioned that the state will be faced with a dire coronavirus situation within weeks if no further action is taken to slow the spread of the virus.”
Doering noted that Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced that over 2,800 violations had been reported against Arizona businesses “for non-compliance with mitigation mandates” and vowed to introduce stronger accountability measures, including “potentially punitive” measures for businesses neglecting to follow protective protocols.
“With these...non-compliance measures, there is potential – and I am hopeful for – a decline in cases,” Doering said.
The district continues to communicate active COVID-19 case counts within its parameters at www.craneschools.org under “COVID-19 District Response.” Updated on a weekly basis, the model delineates active cases by school, separating in-person and remote instructional modalities for clearer insight. Currently, all Crane students are learning remotely with on-site support services as needed.
Additional information on the district’s response to COVID-19 can be found in the Crane Mitigation Plan, also accessible under “COVID-19 District Response” at www.craneschools.org.
“Students, staff and parents have leaned into this difficult challenge of transitioning instructional modalities throughout this year; I know it’s been incredibly burdensome for all,” Doering said. “With the resurgence, we know how important keeping the virus at bay is to the viability of our schools’ mitigation plan.”
ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES
A lease-purchase agreement with Climatec, LLC affords Crane the means to implement various energy conservation measures across the district, including equipment designed to improve the air quality within each of its facilities.
According to Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder, this system would purify contaminants such as mold, allergens, odors, smoke, viruses and other bacteria. He noted that the installation process includes pre- and post-testing on contaminant measurements within classrooms to verify the equipment is running as designed, “because it’s one thing to put in a system, but how do you validate that it’s actually working?”
Other equipment to be installed via the lease-purchase agreement includes lighting, controls and “monitoring services” on walk-in freezers and other kitchen equipment as well as LED lighting.
“We look at this as being a long-term investment,” Ponder said. “Obviously now we’re making this investment due to the current virus that we’re in, but we feel that this process would help position the district better moving forward for other contaminants and potential viruses that circulate – the common flu, colds, allergens, those types of things.”
OUTGOING BOARD MEMBERS
This month, board members Brenna Paulin and Terre Catanzaro conclude their terms on the Crane School District governing board following a contribution of 24 years’ and six years’ worth, respectively, of knowledge and experience.
“One or both of them helped to guide the district through substantial student growth, redistricting, economic booms, the 90-day letters, funding challenges and litigation,” Doering said. “H1N1, new school construction, the Great Recession, reduction of staff, countless student disciplinary hearings, selecting of superintendents, school improvement bonds and numerous unfunded mandates, implementation of a dress code uniform look and, most recently, the district’s first capital override, Red for Ed and – of course – COVID-19.”
Doering added: “I do know that the district is stronger because of their wisdom, presence and persistence and their willingness to serve our community with honor and integrity.”