The governing board of Crane School District convened for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the Crane District Services Center. In addition to recognizing the district’s winners of last month’s regional MathCounts competition and student presentations on extracurricular programs currently operating at H.L. Suverkrup and Salida del Sol Elementary Schools, a variety of topics were on the agenda for March.
Here’s a look at some of the topics addressed by the board.
REVISED DISTRICT CALENDAR
To maintain continuity with previous years, the district’s 2020-2021 calendar was revised to welcome returning teachers to their classrooms four days before the beginning of the school year as opposed to five.
The revised calendar is available online at craneschools.org under the “About Crane” tab.
NEW POSITION OPEN
The governing board approved the adoption of a bus driver and trainer position.
According to Chief of Finances Dale Ponder, by establishing this position, incoming bus drivers who have been recruited to the district’s transportation department will receive adequate training to obtain their school bus endorsement.
TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT RATE/RANGE
The governing board approved the modification of the district’s transportation assistant’s hourly pay rates. Previously set at $14.71 (rate) and $14 (range), the hourly rate and range has been updated to $15.44 and $15, respectively.
DONATIONS
The district received $4,092.72 in gifts from the public last month. Among these were several donations to Gowan Science Academy from DonorsChoose.org and a service grant received by Centennial Middle School.
SPRING BREAK
The district will observe its spring break from Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3. District offices will remain open during the break; classes will resume on all campuses Monday, April 6.