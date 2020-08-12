The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening for its regular monthly meeting, conducted virtually to practice social distancing and mitigate community spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s meeting is viewable at vimeo.com/438602546, as well as cranschools.org by 5:00 p.m. Friday.
BACK TO SCHOOL UPDATE
Crane began the 2020-2021 school year in a remote-only learning environment July 30. As the prospective return to in-person learning remains “complex, multifaceted and filled with uncertainty,” according to Superintendent Laurie Doering, the district has not yet set a date to begin delivering instruction in this format.
Beginning Aug. 17, the district will begin offering on-site support services for students who need them pursuant to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-51. This date does not signal schools’ physical reopening for teacher-led classroom instruction, Doering emphasized; the district will determine that date in accordance with the benchmarks released last week by the Arizona Department of Health Services and discretion of the governing board.
“Though we plan for services to commence on Aug. 17 as required by the executive order, we are of the mind that the schools in Yuma County are not ready to begin in-person learning or on-site learning services due to the heightened risk and widespread community outbreak of COVID-19,” Doering said. “Deciding on an opening date now would be, in my opinion, premature. School leaders are not public health officials, and guidance from public health (officials) in this area is not only invaluable but also the most prudent course (of action).”
According to Doering, the district has developed a series of protective protocols for students and staff participating in the on-site support services that will commence Monday on Crane campuses; these are detailed in the district’s mitigation plan, available at craneschools.org/safetyplan.aspx.
SPECIAL EDUCATION AGREEMENT WITH DISTRICT ONE
A renewed intergovernmental agreement between Crane School District and Yuma School District One allows Crane to continue leasing a classroom at District One’s Pecan Grove Elementary School for district students in need of alternative and special education services provided via Desert Choice.
“An analysis determined that this collaboration has the potential of providing cost savings to the district and also allows the district to meet the unique needs of a student,” said Board President Sarah Claridge.
DONATIONS
In the last month, Crane has received $3,351.83 in donations from community members, DonorsChoose.org and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension of Yuma County, bringing the district’s year-to-date total to $3,601.83.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.