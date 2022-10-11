The Crane School District governing board will meet today at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, 930 S. Avenue C.
October’s meeting will include regular reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as highlights on the finance department, materials management and maintenance and operations.
The action items will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public, temporarily suspending a policy to hold the superintendent’s evaluation at the end of the school year, a first reading of a policy regarding immunization and whether to release staff members with or without assessing for liquidated damages.
The board will also consider supporting the aggregate expenditure limit override for Fiscal Year 2023 and rescheduling December’s regular meeting.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
Individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877-853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
