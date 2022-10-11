The Crane School District governing board will meet today at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, 930 S. Avenue C.

October’s meeting will include regular reports from the superintendent and governing board members as well as highlights on the finance department, materials management and maintenance and operations.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

