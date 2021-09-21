Crane Elementary School District’s governing board will be convening for a special meeting today at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C. Members of the community are welcome to attend in person or virtually at https://bit.ly/2Z7dYZ4. To join telephonically, use conference # 877-853-5247, meeting ID #868-5091-1887 and pass code #140240187.
The meeting will include a second public hearing on the district’s instructional time model as well as a consideration for adoption of the proposed time model. The model was previously discussed in a presentation by Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman who explained the model could be beneficial in preventing chronic absenteeism.
Also to be considered for adoption is an agreement between Crane and Brigham Young University which would facilitate internship and educational opportunities for select university students.
Various governing board policy revisions will be read a second time and discussed for consideration at the meeting. Details on the revisions can be found in the meeting’s agenda which can be accessed in the governing board’s page. To see the special meeting’s agenda, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/az/crane/Board.nsf/Public.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.