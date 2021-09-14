The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its regular monthly meeting, beginning at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Face masks are required to attend. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by pass code 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/394GxrY.
According to the agenda, there will be an oath of office delivered for incoming board member Audrey Garcia. Additionally, there will be considerations for public hearings for a review of the Teen Outreach Program curriculum, a review of instructional time models and an update of expenditures from the district additional assistance override.
Notably, the meeting will include a presentation of a rebate check from Arizona Public Service (APS) as well as presentations from Gowan Science Academy and Crane iLearning Academy.
Apart from reports on purchases, current events and various consent items, there will be considerations for the adoption of revised stipend salary schedule for 2021-2022 that will allow for an addition to the Student/Teacher Assistance Team stipend for middle schools, ratification of approval of terms and conditions of awarded School Facilities Board (SFB) Building Renewal Grant applications for fiscal year 2022 and adoption of agreement and addendum between Crane Elementary School District and Baylor University.
Finally, there will be a first reading of proposed amended governing board policies and consideration to approve the appointment of a governing board member to serve on the Yuma Area Benefits Consortium (YABC) Health Insurance Trust Board.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
