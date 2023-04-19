The Crane Elementary School District Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning is meeting again today at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
The process of capital improvement planning began in March for the purpose of identifying projects that can improve student and school safety in the district. The committee first met on Wednesday, April 12 and will meet again today.
The meeting’s agenda includes discussion of potential funding sources, a review of projects in the plan and budgetary thresholds. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. to continue the process.
Members of the public are able to attend the meeting in person or listen telephonically through Zoom audio conference number, 877-853-5247, meeting ID number, 868-5091-1887, and passcode 140240187. Live proceedings of the Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning can also be viewed at www.craneschools.org/live/.
