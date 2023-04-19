The Crane Elementary School District Advisory Committee for Capital Improvement Planning is meeting again today at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.

The process of capital improvement planning began in March for the purpose of identifying projects that can improve student and school safety in the district. The committee first met on Wednesday, April 12 and will meet again today.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

