January’s secured an extra term for Board President Marcos Moore and board member Sarah Claridge, and it’s also brought a new member to Crane School District’s governing board: Regina Twomey.
Known to others in the community for her roles on boards for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Yuma, United Way of Yuma County and Education Foundation of Yuma County as well as her position in APS, Twomey’s following in her mother’s footsteps to support education through a school district governing board.
“My mom was a teacher for 30 years,” she shared. “I actually nominated her for the Hall of Fame last year for the Education Foundation and she won. When she retired, she got on a school board for District One and when she vacated her position, I actually thought about running for her position but we’re not in that district. We’re in Crane so I’m really just kind of following in her footsteps.
“Not a lot of people want to commit the time to run, especially younger generations and so I just felt like I wanted to step up and fill that spot and bring maybe a different perspective. I don’t have kids in the district so I don’t have like a favorite school – I’m really just doing it to to support education in general.”
Twomey stated that she’s passionate about being involved and giving back to the community. She was born and raised in Yuma, attended the University of Arizona and came back. Now, when she’s not working or volunteering in Yuma, she invests in family.
“My boys play baseball so we’re usually at the baseball field,” she said. “I teach yoga and just like to spend time with my family.”
Twomey was sworn in to the board during January’s regular meeting alongside Claridge. Her time in Crane will now involve meetings, work sessions and school visits among other responsibilities.
School visits are a personal “ambitious” goal for Twomey since she plans to see each school once a quarter. She explained that seeing how each school is different is important for her main priorities, which are ensuring that all schools receive fair representation and all teachers are taken care of and appreciated.
Having already participated in one board meeting, she’s found the process thus far to be a positive experience in getting involved as a “regular person.”
“I was kind of nervous during my first meeting about following the correct meeting rules in order and phrasing things the right way but I am really lucky because my superintendent is so helpful,” she said. “Laurie Doering’s amazing. She’s really good at explaining things and we get time before the board meeting individually to go in and meet with her and the executive team so that we can ask questions.
“I’ve really been trying to utilize those work sessions to ask anything that I might be confused on and I kind of like the idea of telling people I was nervous about it because I’m hoping that it’ll maybe encourage other people to be like, ‘Okay, you don’t have to be a professional public servant to run for these boards. Just a regular person.’”
And on that note, Twomey emphasized that she encourages Crane community members to engage with their district.
“I’m not the poster child for being involved but I really encourage people to get involved and serve on boards or volunteer time,” she said. “You don’t have to run for a school board but even if you’re just volunteering a couple of hours here and there – whether it’s at your student’s school or helping the teacher or serving on the PTO or a community board, it’s very rewarding.
“Yuma is a great place and the reason why it’s a great place is because people are so willing to give their time.”
Just like Twomey, Board President Marcos Moore is an individual from the community who wanted to get involved and give his time to the cause of education.
As the owner of Moore Ag Logistics, an agricultural consulting company in Yuma, Moore’s worked in conflict resolution, budget negotiations, contracting, international business and strategic planning. He’s found the skills transfer well into serving on a governing board but when he joined in 2020, he did so because of the value he ascribes to education.
“A lot of people in my family are in education,” he said. “My mom’s in education; my wife’s a teacher. And we’ve always felt that education is very, very important. So I wanted to be a part of the educational system and make sure that it’s running properly and smoothly and actually uses common sense.
“We need to use common sense approaches to everything and not just go by what tends to be popular or whatever. We just have to be able to look at everything and address everything from an analytical perspective and not necessarily from an emotional and sentimental perspective. So that’s why I went and ran for the board.”
Moore shared that becoming board president was a goal of his from the start since he wants to be in leadership. He served as a member in his first year in order to learn all the ropes and in January 2022, he became board president. This year, the board voted for him to continue in the role and he has some big goals.
“This year, we’re gonna have an agenda item for a strategic plan,” he said. “I want the board to put together a strategic plan with a clear vision for the next five years. Where do we want to be the next five years? We have a mission statement; we don’t have a vision statement. So I want to know where we’re going to be in five to seven years so that our principles and our goals are really clear … We do meet a lot of goals but to what end? Where do we want to be in seven years? Maybe we need to be changing our annual goals to better align with wherever we want to be in seven years.
“I also want to work more with legislators on how we can make educational financing, budgeting more streamlined … I want to basically make it more effective and efficient. The educational dollars that are being spent, we need to be able to account for that.”
Moore expressed confidence in meeting these goals. He explained that in his time as a board member and president, he’s learned a lot about education, policy development and educational finances. And he appreciates the thoroughness and preparedness with which the board tackles its agendas.
“I like working with my great, great board,” he said. “We have great chemistry. We disagree at times but it’s very short-lived. It’s like once the board agrees on something, the entire board gets on board and we move on. They’re very productive so it’s easy to be the president of a board that isn’t fractured or splintered like some other boards may or may not be. This board is a very good cohesive group of people that work very, very well. Regina is a great addition and she’ll find soon that the board works very, very well together.”
Continuing as president this year, Moore described that there’s a lot going on to address at the state level as the district continues to work on solutions. Yet with so much to do, he concluded his interview with gratitude for everyone working in Crane and stated that they continue to be a priority.
“I want to make sure that our administrators and our teaching staff and our faculty all feel like they’re being supported by the board and I thank them as often as I can for choosing the Crane Elementary School District for their place of employment,” he said. “I think everybody who works at Crane has an impact at some level in the success of our children, our students … We’re very thankful for all of the principals and all the assistant principals, all the teachers. We’re very thankful that they choose Crane as their workplace because we realize that there are other options.”
