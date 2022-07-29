It’s the start of a new school year at Crane and Thursday morning saw crowds of students walk into their campuses and a busy fleet of buses drive all over town.

“The first day back is always an exciting day for both staff and students,” said Niki Fontes, a resource teacher at Ronald Reagan Elementary. “As the day began, most of us were anxious, but as our students’ and parents’ smiling faces approached us, we were put to ease. I imagine it was the same for the students as well. A lot of butterflies at first, but once inside the classroom, our amazing teachers were quick to make everyone feel like they belonged by greeting them at the door, getting to know their names and getting them started with a fun activity.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

