It’s the start of a new school year at Crane and Thursday morning saw crowds of students walk into their campuses and a busy fleet of buses drive all over town.
“The first day back is always an exciting day for both staff and students,” said Niki Fontes, a resource teacher at Ronald Reagan Elementary. “As the day began, most of us were anxious, but as our students’ and parents’ smiling faces approached us, we were put to ease. I imagine it was the same for the students as well. A lot of butterflies at first, but once inside the classroom, our amazing teachers were quick to make everyone feel like they belonged by greeting them at the door, getting to know their names and getting them started with a fun activity.”
Fontes also observed many strong emotions in the younger students and their families.
“The kindergarten and first-grade hallway were also a blast!” she said. “As the parents were taking pictures of the first day of school and saying goodbye, there were a few tears, but I believe they were tears of excitement for what the future holds. Our staff loves the relationship that we have with our parents, and we all work together very well. Getting to see this relationship and community unfold from day one is truly a great experience.”
Ronald Reagan’s cafeteria was left decorated with its “Lightyear” theme for students who missed open house so that everyone could be included in the week’s festivities and experience the excitement. Fortunately, Fontes noted that the students exhibited great excitement for what the year will bring and she’s certain the year will be full of good surprises. Teachers and staff plan on matching that energy and serving as positive influences for the students.
“One of our focuses this year is leadership and with that, our staff is doing their part as well to be positive role models,” she said. “This includes modeling handshakes, eye contact, public speaking and also delegating responsibilities. Our principal, Mr. Fletcher, has been a great mentor for all of us, and he motivates us to give students a voice and make sure every student is seen and heard.”
Shannon King, who teaches English Language Arts GAP for fourth-sixth grades at Mesquite Elementary, will be focusing on channeling the great energy of students’ excitement this year into their learning.
“The first day back has been exciting, filled with energy and lots of sharing,” she said. “It seemed that a majority of students were happy to be back in the classroom with friends. I felt my first sense of accomplishment when I could recall all but three of my new students’ names by face!”
Both King and Fontes have plenty to look forward to. While Fontes will be a coordinator for the new 21st Century Program at Ronald Reagan, King will implement the new ELA curriculum that Crane adopted this year.
“There is such a vast number of options for teaching and presenting the program that it really opens the possibilities for learning,” King said. “I’m also looking forward to engaging with the students and seeing the light flip on in those ‘got it’ moments of learning.”
Looking back on the day, she’s glad to be part of the fun at Crane.
“I’m a very optimistic person and am really excited about working with the kids and the challenge of becoming a teacher at this point in my life,” she concluded. “Also, I feel fortunate to be working with the Mesquite staff and community that I’ve come to know, as this is the fourth year that my own children have attended this school.”
“This is my favorite time of year,” said Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering. “I always look forward to welcoming our new teachers during the New Teacher Induction ceremony. I enjoy visiting with our returning staff and sharing our hopes for the new school year. I like walking through the hallways of the schools during Open House and on the first day of school to share in the excitement of the students, their parents, and the staff. It’s a wonderful time of the year, and we’re thrilled to start off the 2022-2023 school year.”
2023 will mark 40 years of service in the Crane School District for Doering and throughout that period, she’s learned a considerable deal about Crane and everyone in its community:
“We have a culture of excellence, I truly believe that,” she said. “In the classroom, in the offices and in all district spaces – our Crane learning community demonstrates professionalism, knowledge, expertise, values and resilience underscored by generosity and kindness. Our team is invested in the growth and achievement of the students and families who pass through these schools.
“The school ecosystem is comprised of the students, the families and the school community. We’re able to provide our students with a quality education because we have a strong, established partnership with the families that make up this district. We’ve counted on their support no matter the circumstance, and we’re so very appreciative.
“Like our students, we are always growing, learning and striving for excellence. Our mindset allows us to bring in new programs, technology, and ideas that will enrich the learning experience for our students, and make it possible for our staff to become well-rounded professionals.
“Last but not least, we want our schools to be places that our students enjoy attending. When they’ve grown up to be the amazing adults we know they’ll be, we want them to look back fondly at their time here at Crane, and remember what they’ve learned. We’re here to make them feel valued, safe and to let them explore the different facets of education.
“From all of us at Crane, we hope everyone has a wonderful school year!”