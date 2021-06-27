Students, parents and staff are helping the Crane School District shape an expenditure plan for an $11.1 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) allocation.
Granted via the American Rescue Plan, the funds are equivalent to nearly one-third of the district’s general fund, Superintendent Laurie Doering noted during the district’s June 21 governing board meeting.
Available through Sept. 30, 2024, the grant stipulates at least 20% of the funding must be used to recover pandemic-related learning loss via evidence-based interventions that respond to students’ social, emotional and academic needs, and to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on vulnerable student populations – namely students with disabilities, students from low-income families, English language learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, students in foster care and each major racial and ethnic group, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The remaining dollars can be used at the district’s discretion to supplement eligible activities and address additional needs stemming from the pandemic.
In recent stakeholder surveys and meetings, student council members from each Crane school site, parents, certified, classified and administrative staff, medical and behavioral health professionals and community members provided feedback that will drive the development of the expenditure plan.
The groups were asked a series of questions generated by the district: How can the district maintain the health and safety of students and staff? How can the district ensure academic, social, emotional and mental health and other needs are met for all students and staff? What changes should the district consider making to its buildings or other capital areas such as ventilation, buses and physical space? What considerations should the district make to help all students learn?
HEALTH AND SAFETY
In terms of health and safety, stakeholders recommended following established guidelines and the current COVID-19 mitigation plan; maintaining disinfectant wipes, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas; reducing class sizes to increase social distancing and using bins to separate sanitized supplies from used supplies; and maintaining mask use for indoor spaces in which social distancing is not possible.
According to Doering, the district currently provides equipment and supplies for all of its facilities to “maintain clean and comfortable environments for learning and working,” seeks guidance from public and professional health experts when necessary and updates its mitigation plan in accordance with executive orders and health officials’ recommendations. Additionally, a team of primary and alternate personnel conducts necessary contact tracing, quarantining and test monitoring within a 24-hour framework.
Additional feedback-driven considerations include the implementation of a safety plan for returning to in-person instruction, which is tied to the district’s receipt of the ESSER award dollars, as well as shifting mask use to “recommended” rather than “required” for the upcoming school year and partnering with local agencies to communicate child vaccination opportunities to families. In partnership with the Yuma County Health Department, the district has also deployed COVID-19 test pooling for interested summer school participants.
STAFF AND STUDENT NEEDS
To support students academically as well as the social, emotional and mental health needs of students and staff, stakeholders said they’d like to see the district secure additional counselors, specialists, social workers and teachers to provide behavioral and mental health support at each school site. Increasing counseling sessions available to staff via the district’s employee assistance program, providing more after-school activities and peer tutoring, and training teachers to identify and address behaviors tied to social, emotional and mental health needs were also common responses.
Currently, four elementary school counselors are being hired to serve at Gary A. Knox, Pueblo, Salida del Sol and Valley Horizon in the upcoming school year. Positions for middle school counselors and behavior specialists have opened at Crane at Centennial middle schools; at this time, only the behavior specialist position at Crane Middle School has been filled, according to Doering.
The district also uses a curriculum aimed toward bullying awareness and emotional intelligence and provides employee training on building rapport, trust and relationships with students, Doering noted.
Additional steps the district is considering involve expanding its partnership with higher education social work programs to secure more interns and resources for schools; employing counselors, social workers and behavior specialists at schools where these positions do not currently exist; and exploring ways to expand telemedicine coverage to also include behavioral and mental health services for covered staff, potentially increasing the visits via the district’s employee assistance program.
Crane also plans to maintain its academic specialists, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) intervention specialists and English language arts coordinator positions through the grant funding cycle in order to bolster individualized instruction.
According to Doering, the district has either hired or is in the process of hiring 24 new academic specialists for elementary schools and two new STEAM specialists for middle schools and an English language arts coordinator to manage the academic specialists and provide them with researched-based professional development and direction.
FACILITIES AND CAPITAL AREAS
Stakeholders suggested the final expenditure plan should include a reserve for additional shade and outdoor learning spaces, additional interior classroom space for increased social distancing and additional socially distanced dining space, as well as improving ventilation with HVAC equipment, increasing security measures with single points of entry, improving walking paths, replacing inoperable windows and providing flexible seating.
Stakeholders also suggested improving wireless connectivity for all schools, constructing meeting and office spaces to allow community services to be provided to students there, adding more school buses to the district’s fleet to maximize social distancing and implementing data tracking tools and devices for mental health and behavior crises in school settings.
According to Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder, Crane is already addressing some of these needs via needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology implemented across all district facilities, the addition of two 84-passenger school buses to the district’s fleet, expanding wireless connectivity to outdoor spaces, installing plexiglass shields at all reception areas and other select spaces through the district and retrofitting some school drinking fountains with water bottle filling stations.
Approved by the district governing board in December, the implemented NPBI has “significantly reduced” contaminants, according to a recent study comparing pre- and post-implementation data.
Ponder noted that the district plans to replace 266 HVAC units that are above 15 years old to further improve indoor air quality and energy efficiencies.
A dining hall servicing Gowan Science Academy with increased social distancing is under consideration, as are outdoor learning spaces for school sites lacking ramadas and courtyards, the purchase of two more buses to further maintain the fleet and social distancing efforts, and increasing security measures to limit access to classrooms.
INCREASED LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
To increase learning opportunities for vulnerable student populations who, as Doering noted, have likely been most affected by the previous school year’s shift in learning modalities, stakeholders suggested expanding professional development opportunities in literacy and math, increasing access to the Crane iLearning Academy, tutoring, after-school and reading programs, additional field trip opportunities, extending school days with access to internet and other learning resources, and resuming sports.
Stakeholders suggested also securing one or more inclusion specialists for the district’s exceptional student services (ESS) department as well as additional support staff and instructors for one-on-one instruction, instructional aides for before and after school, math interventionists, and placing one parent liaison at each school site. Stakeholders also asked for assignable home learning modalities and more reading materials for classroom and home use.
Currently, the district is hosting Camp Crane, a summer learning program for kindergarten through seventh-grade students, and continues to provide meal services to children younger than 18 throughout each break in the academic calendar.
According to Doering, the district’s future plans include equipping the Crane iLearning Academy with one dedicated online instruction teacher and one instructional aide, retaining qualified instructional staff that may be essential to maintaining fundable class size ratios and staffing preschool and kindergarten teachers to ensure incoming students are prepared for success.
The district’s next steps are to finalize the expenditure plan and submit the grant application in order to receive the allocated funds, implement the plan and include stakeholder and district considerations in the “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan” to be posted to www.craneschools.org by July 28.
Ponder noted that most Arizona districts, including Crane, already comply with the ESSER requirement that a mitigation plan be in place prior to welcoming students back to in-person learning due to previous executive orders. While a few revisions are necessary to align with federal expectations, “by and large (Crane) should have no issues with that,” Ponder said.
The full presentation can be viewed beginning at the 1:44:00 mark of the live streamed “June 21, 2021 – Governing Board Meeting” video accessible at www.craneschools.org/live/.
Yuma School District One also received an ESSER allocation in the amount of $18.5 million and recently conducted a community survey to garner student, parent and community input on its implementation of the funds, which is slated to be presented during its Aug. 9 governing board meeting.