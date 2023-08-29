Crane School District is in the midst of a curriculum adoption process for mathematics. If everything goes according to plan, the selection committee may be recommending curriculum to the governing board in February 2024. During the district’s governing board meeting on Aug. 8, District Math Coordinator Tara Fulton presented on the process and explained where the committee is currently stands.
Fulton began by informing the board of EdReports, an independent nonprofit that reviews education material for math and English Language Arts (ELA). Currently, EdReports has reviewed 96% of the known math and ELA market. Their reviews take about four to six months and if the material meets expectations, it’s greenlit.
In math, only 44% of the material meets EdReports’ expectations. While the district doesn’t have the time to independently review each available program in depth, Fulton stated that they’ve relied on EdReports as a guideline for their process, including following the same six steps put forward by EdReports: Establish your process, Develop your lens, Know and winnow your choices, Investigate the materials, Decide and launch, and Implement the materials.
Fulton shared that the committee was formed by using principal and site recommendations for representation.
The question they asked for developing their lens, according to Fulton, was, “What was it that we wanted as far as mathematics teaching and learning that would prove to be a high-quality program in addition to what [does] EdReports actually look at? What did they review?”
“We spent some time developing our lens,” she continued. “In addition to that, we also had to look at our district and know that we were servicing our students and so we needed to know where we were at with our different subpopulations of students so that we would make sure to bring that to mind when we were reviewing materials or when we were reading through the EdReports.”
Referencing the importance of subpopulations later in the presentation, Fulton demonstrated why the need exists by comparing AzMERIT math test data from Spring 2019 and Spring 2022.
In Spring 2019 (pre-COVID), a total of 96% English learners were below proficient. 86% of that total were minimally proficient while 10% were partially.
In Spring 2022, the total increased to 98%. This time, 91% were minimally proficient while 7% were partially.
For special education students in Spring 2019, a total of 91% were below proficient. Of that total, 81% were minimally proficient while 10% were partially.
In 2022, a total of 94% special education students were found below proficient. Of the total, 88% were minimally proficient while 6% were partially.
“Our numbers when we overall look at what they’re telling us, it’s telling us they’re really not changing,” Fulton said. “They were low to begin with, and/or depending on context, they were really high numbers of minimal, minimally or partially proficient as a sum. And we’re seeing the same thing so I share that with you all just to say: We really need to find a program that’s going to support our English learners and our special education students.”
When it came to knowing and winnowing choices, the committee began with greenlit EdReports programs and then a set of specific indicators. Fulton identified these indicators as Focus/Coherence, Rigor and Usability.
“We looked at some specific indicators,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that it was aligned to what we saw is our vision for mathematics and Crane District and then we also looked at some sample materials.”
Currently, the committee is in step four of the process – investigating materials. The options had eventually been whittled down from 27 to nine and now four.
“We started with some pilot trainings, we had vendors come and provide training on their specific programs,” Fulton said. “We will be developing some very specific selection criteria. So as teachers go out and start implementing these different pilot programs or these different programs for pilot, what information do we want them to give back to us? So that’ll fall under that specific selection criteria, which ultimately leads to this data dump. Right? We’re just going to collect all the data from teachers, students, administrators, stakeholders coming in to review these materials, which ultimately leads us to the rocket ship here, where we decide and launch.”
Fulton noted that two programs are currently being piloted: Imagine Learning for grades Kindergarten through 5th and Desmos for 6th through 8th.
“I might add, our engagement with the pilot is a very short timeframe,” she said. “So they may have a unit that we’re going to pilot and boy, it just knocks our socks off. But then the rest of the units may or may not knock our socks off. So our teachers will have access but there they just don’t have the time to be able to go into every unit, every lesson and really critique based off of what we’re looking for.”
By the time they make a recommendation for the board, however, Fulton assured the board that they will have “a lot of evidence no matter what program that it is.”
To date, Fulton’s committee has reviewed every EdReport for each top program, compared the reports focusing on special populations and reviewed sample materials from vendors.
“Finally, we do have a specific timeline that we’re trying to reach,” she said. “It is a tight timeline. I know coming to you last August, it felt like it was needing to be rushed a bit and we’ve tried to do it in a way that we’ve had the time. However, it’s still a rush … We’re going to be engaging in pilots. Our committee’s going to continue to meet together to discuss pilots and implementation.
“And we hope to have a consensus in January once our pilots are completed. And like I said, bring a recommendation to the board in February. So we have a lot of work to do but I wanted to give you a more specific timeline that would help you to know we will be involving all stakeholders. We will be doing classroom observations. We will be doing teacher interviews to find out how things are going: ‘What kind of prep is required?’ ‘Do you find any pieces that are missing, especially when it comes to supporting our special populations?’”
The four programs now under review are: Achievement First and Imagine Learning for grades K-8 and Carnegie and Desmos for grades 6-8.