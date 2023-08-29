Crane School District is in the midst of a curriculum adoption process for mathematics. If everything goes according to plan, the selection committee may be recommending curriculum to the governing board in February 2024. During the district’s governing board meeting on Aug. 8, District Math Coordinator Tara Fulton presented on the process and explained where the committee is currently stands.

Fulton began by informing the board of EdReports, an independent nonprofit that reviews education material for math and English Language Arts (ELA). Currently, EdReports has reviewed 96% of the known math and ELA market. Their reviews take about four to six months and if the material meets expectations, it’s greenlit.

