The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for its December meeting, which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/646906727. Here’s a look at what happened.
RECOGNITION AND PRESENTATIONS
The Crane governing board recognized all the students who earned perfect scores on their AzMERIT state assessments from the previous year. As their names were called, attending students came up to receive a certificate. A total of 21 students were recognized.
Great Beginnings Preschool presented at the meeting. Students from Cathy Duffy’s class lined up donned in winter-themed clothing and Santa hats as they sang and jingled bells for the meeting’s attendees. Their performance was met with smiles and applause. Board member Dan Farar sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” for the crowd as students and parents left.
Connie Jerpseth, Director of Exceptional Student Services, presented on the special education evaluation process where she described in detail how special needs are met throughout the process. Since the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requires states to locate, identify and evaluate all children with disabilities who need early intervention or special education services, Jerpseth explained that all new students in the district complete a screener that takes 45 days to complete. It screens children in areas of vision, hearing, cognitive or academics, communication, social or behavioral, motor and adaptive development. If marked critical in any area, parents are notified and the process to identify and meet the child’s needs continues.
SAFE RETURN TO IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION PLAN
A public hearing called for input from the public regarding the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan. ARP ESSER requires the board to review and appropriately revise its in-person instruction plan every six months or sooner. Part of this review includes seeking public input. Although input was sought, no members of the public came up to speak on the subject, concluding the hearing.
CONSENT AGENDA AND DONATIONS
All of the items in the consent agenda were approved. Typically, consent items are of a routine nature and do not require discussion. President Jim Colby also noted that the district has received $11,815.49 in donations this month.
STUDENT SUSPENSION POLICY
The governing board accepted the first reading of the revision to the student suspension policy where the notification period to parents for a student discipline hearing will be three days instead of five. A five-day notice will only be required when a student will be expelled. A second reading of this revision is currently set to take place in July.
RESULTS BASED FUNDING PLAN
Dale Ponder, Chief of Finances and Operations, explained that Section 107 of Arizona House Bill 2898 included continuation of the Results-Based Funding Plan. Nine of the district’s schools were eligible for and received these one-time funds totaling $1,424,275.43. In total, Yuma County received almost $3.9 million.
To meet the statutory requirements regarding the funds, Ponder presented a breakdown in which 51% of the funds will be used for salaries and professional development of the awarded schools. Ponder proposed that one-time payments be made to eligible staff, which will include teachers, classroom instructional aides, librarians, professional development coaches and school administration. The remaining 49% would be used for further professional development, additional classroom staff support and curriculum components and programs. Crane’s governing board voted to adopt this plan.
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER RATES
Currently, the substitute teacher rate is set at $105 per day with the rate for a long-term substitute teacher at $135 per day. For a permanent substitute with a Bachelor’s degree, the rate is $165 per day. Crane’s governing board voted to modify these rates, effective January 1, 2022. The new substitute rate will be $110 per day and $140 to long term substitutes for consecutive days in the same classroom. The rate for permanent substitutes with a Bachelor’s degree will be $165 per day with a calculated amount dependent on the number of hours worked.
The governing board will convene again at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 pm.
