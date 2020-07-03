Gov. Ducey’s executive order to delay the reopening of schools will not hinder Crane School District and Yuma School District One from beginning the 2020-2021 school year as scheduled, the districts say.
While the governor’s order, announced Monday, postpones in-person learning until at least Aug. 17, districts have the authority to resume distance learning before that target date if they so choose.
Crane and District One will begin the school year in a remote setting on July 30 and Aug. 3, respectively, while continuing to plan and prepare to open brick-and-mortar schools on Aug. 17.
“This announcement will not interfere with the current planning process that the (District One) Return to Learning Taskforce has been dedicated to,” said Superintendent James Sheldahl. “We will continue to research, plan and coordinate reasonable, equitable options for families to return to learning on August 17.”
District One will release its weekly Return to Learning update on Thursday with further details on what this entails for the fall semester. These updates are posted to yuma.org/Return-to-Learning as well District One’s social media platforms.
Crane School District will be offering remote instruction via its iLearning Academy, leveraging available resources and technology to provide students with a “robust and engaging” learning experience.
“Virtual learning is a flexible, feasible and safe option that will ultimately benefit our students while we work to transition into the traditional format to which we are all accustomed,” said Crane’s community relations coordinator Rosie Pena. “The decision to reopen schools is not an easy one, and we are diligently working with multiple stakeholders to ensure that we can safely return to school.
Crane plans to distribute its approved reopening plan by mid-July. Updates are regularly posted to the district’s social media platforms and craneschools.org.