Crane Elementary School District has gotten into the gift-giving spirit this season by partnering with Arizona’s Children Association for its annual “Gifts of Hope” giving campaign. Members of the district and students alike participated, bringing cheer through their gift-giving to the children AzCA serves.
Kari Tatar, Director of Development for AzCA in Yuma, explained that the “Gifts of Hope” campaign allowed participants to sponsor children – also known as AzCa angels – and fulfill their wish lists, which consisted of clothes, special request gifts or both.
Tatar expressed thanks to the district, stating that the gifts will provide AzCA’s foster children and families with a merry Christmas.
“These gifts make a direct impact to our families in need that we serve here at Arizona’s Children Association,” she said. “We can’t thank Crane School District enough for their participation.”
A press release from Crane also stated that members of the district enjoy participating because it benefits local community children.
Theresa Fritton, Recruitment Marketing Coordinator at Crane, shared that she and her family participated together. “This campaign provides us with the opportunity for us to teach our children the importance of kindness, compassion and generosity,” she said.
And Fritton’s children weren’t the only ones to benefit from the learning opportunity. Crane reports that when students at Salida del Sol Elementary School learned about “Gifts of Hope,” they wanted to join in and help.
Itzel Silva’s fifth grade Gowan Achievement Program (GAP) class came up with an action plan to do their part in helping the community. They organized a non-uniform school day where students could ditch the uniform for the price of a dollar which would then go toward a donation from the class.
“My students promoted this event by going to all second through sixth grade classes at our school to give a special announcement,” said Silva. “Everything was done by the students, including decision-making, making copies and creating the speech and flyers for classes. This was a great team effort by my students and I am very proud of what they accomplished.”
The students initially set a goal to raise $300, but they quickly surpassed it with a total of $401. Kari Tatar was very appreciative of the children’s charitable spirits.
“The kindness from Ms. Silva’s fifth grade class showed the philanthropic heart of every human, no matter what age,” she said. “This was a highlight of our ‘Gifts of Hope’ campaign where we see children helping other children in need. We here at AzCA are truly grateful for their huge efforts and success in their goal with the $401 donation to Arizona’s Children Association. This money will be used to fulfill wishes of foster children here in Yuma County.”
AzCa is no longer seeking sponsors for the campaign, but help is always accepted. To learn more about the campaign and alternative ways of helping, visit https://www.arizonaschildren.org/other-ways-to-give/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.