The Crane School District governing board is set to convene Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C, for its November meeting.
In-person attendees are required to wear a face covering. Alternately, individuals may also join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conferencing; to join, dial 877-853-5247, enter meeting ID number 834-967-9051 and passcode 020612.
Items on the agenda include presentations on the Arizona Business and Education Coalition (ABEC), agriculture science and robotics at Crane Middle School and ongoing 21st Century Grant Program projects at Valley Horizon Elementary School.
The board is also slated to discuss recent metrics from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and factors to consider in the event that modifications to the district’s current instructional delivery method are necessary.
Agendas are accessible online at www.craneschools.org/AgendasandMinutes.aspx.