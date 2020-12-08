The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene Tuesday for its last regular monthly meeting of the fall semester. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C. Individuals must wear a face covering to attend in person.
Individuals may also attend the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing 877-853-5247, followed by meeting ID number 834-967-9051 and pass code 020612.
Included on the agenda – accessible under “About Us” and “Governing Board” at www.craneschools.org – are a public hearing on revisions to the district budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, presentations on transportation and Exceptional Student Services (ESS), recognition of outgoing board members and a discussion on updated school benchmark metrics released weekly by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Pending governing board action Tuesday, board members may also schedule a special meeting later this month to review instruction models for the start of the spring semester Jan. 4.