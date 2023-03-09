Recruiting and retaining Arizona teachers has been an important initiative between the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) and the State Board of Education and they do so through the Educator Preparation Program (EPP).

Now, the Crane Elementary School District has announced it has become a newly approved site for EPP and is introducing the Crane Teachers Academy (CTA).

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you