Recruiting and retaining Arizona teachers has been an important initiative between the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) and the State Board of Education and they do so through the Educator Preparation Program (EPP).
Now, the Crane Elementary School District has announced it has become a newly approved site for EPP and is introducing the Crane Teachers Academy (CTA).
The academy is a voluntary two-year initiative for Crane employees teaching in elementary or secondary classrooms with an emergency teacher certificate in Arizona. It serves as a pathway to earning a classroom-based standard teacher certificate in elementary or secondary education.
“With the teaching shortage across the nation, we must support alternative pathways for certification,” Superintendent Laurie Doering said. “It’s necessary. I am proud of the coordinated, sustained and intentional efforts by staff to build this comprehensive, strategic training plan to certify future teachers. The Crane Teachers Academy reinforces our collective commitment to building a new future for our program members in an affirming, supportive environment.”
According to Crane, a highlight of the CTA is that it’s provided at zero cost to participants whose bachelor’s degrees are not in education and allows them to receive professional training. This is intended to enable them to receive an institutional recommendation for a standard teaching certificate and remain in the district upon successful completion of the program.
“Our Crane Teachers Academy is the perfect solution for the college graduate that didn’t go to school for a degree in education but has the desire to teach,” said Lupe Lewis, executive director of human resources for Crane. “The academy was created to provide a quality educator preparation program while removing barriers related to tuition cost and participation in a traditional education program. Becoming an educator should not be a costly process; our program ensures that our emergency/alternatively-certified teachers have access to a tuition-free program that will lead them to standard teacher certification in Arizona.”
The academy will provide coursework with asynchronous and synchronous professional development modules scheduled around the teacher’s current work schedule while under contract with an emergency teaching certificate or alternative teacher certificate. CTA participants will also be eligible for governing board-approved classroom teacher salaries and benefits. Participants will be assigned an instructional mentor who will act as an in-class and on-site support system. Minimum expectations include, but are not limited to, attendance in monthly meetings, learning modules and coaching cycles with the Crane Professional Development Team.
The application will open internally this spring with a start date of July 2023 before the 2023-2024 school year begins. For more information about the program, email Careers@craneschools.org.
