With feedback from parent surveys, recommendations from the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), the trend of community spread of COVID-19 and other research, Crane School District has identified multiple considerations and possible learning options for the upcoming school year, slated to begin as scheduled on July 30. These items were presented to district administration and stakeholders by Superintendent Laurie Doering during a governing board work session on June 16.
Viewable online at https://vimeo.com/427899296, the options presented were designed to align with the search for balance between the health and safety of all students and staff and the provision of engaging academic experiences; guidance issued by the ADE in its 41-page “Roadmap for Reopening” document and its potential impact for Crane students and families; parent survey results and probable protocols; and the financial considerations of each instructional model.
“Our focus has been on researching any information available in addition to listening to our valuable stakeholders,” Doering said. “This presentation does not reflect our final plan, it simply provides insight regarding things under consideration for the upcoming school year based on our research and stakeholder feedback. As we develop our final plan, we are aware that our current circumstance will not allow for a perfect plan. Regardless of the challenges and circumstances, our team is doing its best to consider all possible options for the upcoming school year.”
As the ADE’s roadmap — which is simply a guide and not a state-mandated plan — suggests implementing physical distancing and smaller class sizes, closing shared spaces like dining halls and playgrounds, screening students and staff for symptoms upon arrival each day and urging them to remain at home if they are sick, the question is whether these measures are feasible and practical for district transportation, nutrition services and classrooms.
“The bottom line comes down to whether even implementing all of these strategies is possible to keep students and staff safe,” Doering said. “And that problem can be multiplied in younger age groups, where it can be unrealistic to try to keep children apart.”
TRANSPORTATION
According to Doering, most of the district’s buses are designed to carry 77 passengers. If the district follows the ADE’s recommendation to seat students six feet apart — essentially one child per every other row — only 13 students would be able to ride at a time, placing the buses at 17% capacity and creating three extra routes per bus, on average.
If the district modifies this model, shortening the space between students with one per seat in each row, 26 students would be accommodated at 34% capacity, creating a need for an average of two additional routes.
“As you can see, this would not be a practical method for transporting students,” Doering said. “Suggestions were included (in the roadmap) to potentially stagger schedules for students in order to transport them to and from school, however, we already stagger schedules of school start times in order to make the best use of the minimal fleet that we have. Further staggering those routes would be quite challenging.”
SHARED SPACES
The ADE recommends that schools unable to close their communal spaces such as cafeterias and playgrounds with shared equipment should stagger the use of these spaces, cleaning and disinfecting between each use.
If students gathering in the Crane Middle School cafeteria sit six feet apart, tables designed for six students will only accommodate two, occupying 46 of the cafeteria’s 348 available seats.
The school’s budgeted enrollment is currently 688 students. If this model is adopted, 15 lunch services would be required. If each service lasts 30 minutes, cafeteria staff would be serving lunch for 7.5 hours to accommodate all of the students.
Similarly, at Pueblo Elementary School, the cafeteria is designed to host 260 students per lunch period. If socially distanced, only 50 students would be able to dine at one time, creating a need for 12 additional lunch services. At 30 minutes each, it would take six hours of lunch services to serve every student.
“If we were to implement these parameters in the cafeteria, you can see that it’s also problematic,” Doering said.
CLASSROOMS
A classroom at Ronald Reagan Elementary School is outfitted for 32 students; under social distancing guidelines, the classroom would hold nine. Reconfigured with desks arranged to create more physical space, the classroom would hold 16 students.
PARENT SURVEY RESULTS
In a survey distributed to parents at the end of May, 1,044 responses indicated that 38% of families felt worried about sending their children back to school; 21% felt happy about a physical return to campuses; 30% felt uncertain and the remaining 11% expressed a variety of feelings about the idea.
When asked whether there were existing conditions that might sway their decision to send their child back to school this fall, 25% of parents answered “yes,” while the remaining 75% answered “no.”
“From this data, there are many factors that could influence the decisions made by our families,” said Doering. “Some of them could be around their perception of the safety and preparation of our facilities, to their own belief about the validity of the pandemic, to the wellbeing of others within their home.”
When asked whether they had the necessary equipment, support and conditions for a distance learning scenario, 69% of parents answered “yes,” 17% answered “no” and 14% also answered “not at this time” but that they could make the necessary accommodations by the restart of school.
Of 1,038 responses, 60% of families answered that they do not rely on school meal programs, while 38% of families answered that they do. The remaining 2% occasionally relies on school meal programs.
“We were surprised by the outcome of the last couple questions (on the survey), however, we feel and recognize that the more affluent families within our district may have had the resources to complete this survey, whereas those who may rely on services provided by the district may not have responded,” said Doering.
Given the choice between remote learning, blended learning and physically returning to classrooms, returning in-person was parents’ least preferred option, followed closely by remote learning. Majority of the responses chose a blended learning format as parents’ most preferred mode of instruction.
For transportation, 24% of families (equating to 1 out of every 4 families) rely on the district’s bus fleet, 9% of students walk or ride their bikes to and from school and 65% of students are picked up and dropped off as car riders.
As they prepare for the upcoming school year, 35% of 1,039 district parents surveyed plan to send their children to school this fall, 47% said their child’s return will depend on social distancing and safety measures implemented by the district and 18% felt they had enough information to definitively answer that their children would not be returning to school this fall and are seeking remote learning opportunities.
“Based on this data, I feel that there may be an opportunity for us to provide valuable educational opportunities to our families, if given the flexibility by the Arizona Department of Education and our legislative body,” Doering said. “With the ever-changing numbers of positive (COVID-19) cases in our county, we feel that others may also change their intentions to also not send their children to school. However, slightly over a third...of parents commented on the need to send their children to school as remote learning was difficult for them to juggle their work while teaching their children at home.”
POSSIBLE INSTRUCTIONAL MODELS
According to Doering, the district has explored a variety of instructional models, establishing three as possible options.
In a traditional setting, students would physically attend school.
In a virtual setting, students would attend their schools virtually and learning would be done remotely through an Arizona Online Instruction (AOI) platform such as the district’s iLearning Academy, which is available to kindergarten through eighth-grade students and includes a digital device provided by the district.
In a hybrid setting, students would physically attend school for a portion of their academic instruction, receiving the rest virtually. However, legislative and/or regulatory relief is needed to support this option.
School-based activities are also likely to look different this fall. A county-wide athletics council is currently considering Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA)’s guidance and will make a decision for middle school sports in the coming weeks.
Doering said band should be able to continue, as long as students provide their own instruments if possible; otherwise, equipment will need to be thoroughly sanitized between musicians. The district also hopes to continue its before- and after-school activities following the guidance it sets forth.
School playgrounds may be off-limits, as Doering said there is not adequate time to clean them between each recess.
Field trips, if taken in-person, will consist of small groups and ensure that all students wear face masks while on the bus; field trips may also take place virtually.
“Things will look different when we return, and adaptations will likely be made throughout the year as we learn more,” Doering said.
OTHER CONSIDERATIONS
Crane is exploring ways to maintain physical distancing between students, considering having students travel in “cohorts” and eat in classrooms to diminish the number of students gathered in one place. Where a 6-foot separation isn’t possible, face masks “may be required” for students and staff. The district is also considering daily verbal health assessments.
Another consideration is to send iPads and charging equipment home with students daily in the event of another unforeseen closure, should students attend school in a traditional setting.
Finances are another consideration, as Arizona schools’ “rainy day funds” are generally not ample to “absorb the economic stress created by the pandemic.” According to Crane’s letter to parents on Thursday, unless the state legislature makes provisions for schools in “novel circumstances,” Crane could potentially lose $6 million in state funding.
The district is also considering the social and emotional needs of students, as virtual learning experiences do not compensate for “the robust, in-person experiences” students are afforded in a traditional setting.
More information on these considerations and the district’s drafted safety plan for reopening can be found at www.craneschools.org/SafetyPlan.aspx.
The district’s goal is to present a final plan at the next governing board meeting, slated for Monday at 5 p.m.
“Our hope is that we’ll be able to find a resolution that will benefit the majority of our community, though we recognize that one option will not fit all,” Doering wrote to parents. “This is a hard situation and there is no easy answer. Though COVID-19 is a health crisis, it has had the ripple effect of creating hardships within the educational landscape, among other fields and industries.”
Additional information and updates regarding reopening can be found at www.craneschools.org/SafetyPlan.aspx as well as Crane social media platforms.