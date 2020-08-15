Crane School District confirmed Friday afternoon that a staff member at Crane Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district, the individual’s last workday was Aug. 4, and district supervisors are notifying all individuals who shared close contact – defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more two days prior to the onset of the illness – with the individual.
This will not impact the district’s on-site support services, which are set to begin Monday in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-51. The order requires Arizona school districts to provide on-site services to students in need of supervision and/or internet connectivity while engaging in distance learning.
However, families are urged to review the district’s guidance manual and mitigation plan, both accessible at craneschools.org/Fall20201.aspx, to become familiar with the district’s implemented safety protocols.
“Because Yuma County has not yet experienced a sustained, downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases, it is essential that families whose students will be returning to campus please read the Crane Return to School Guidance Manual and Crane Mitigation Plan ... to learn about protective protocols such as daily health screenings and face coverings. Any students or household members experiencing any COVID-19 like symptoms or suspected to have COVID-19 as documented in the Crane Mitigation Plan should not attend any on-site support services.”
Parents are encouraged to contact their respective campus offices with school-specific questions. Contact information for each Crane school can be found at craneschools.org.