The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Sept. 13 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/742354824. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The governing board held public hearings on Crane’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan and the district’s additional assistance override. The former hearing was held for the public to provide input for possible revisions of the plan. Although the last hearing was held in May, the Arizona Department of Education had rejected Crane’s plan because it referenced district-specific policies that the ADE wants to see written out. Thus, another hearing was required to be in compliance.
For the latter hearing, CFO Dale Ponder provided an update on the district’s additional assistance override. The seven-year program annually involves the lessor of $1.5 million or the district’s revenue control limit. For this year, Ponder identified a beginning balance of $245,790.27, which is a carry-forward from fiscal year 2021. Revenues from tax collections are $1,495,301.67 and expenditures are listed as $1,671,559.61. The ending balance is thus $69,532.33. Considering estimated costs for safety and security, technology, transportation and vehicles and administrative equipment, he reported an ending balance for 2022-2023 at $25,380 in red.
CONSENT AGENDA
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation. Two items were pulled for deliberation, however, by Board President Marcos Moore and member Sarah Claridge.
Claridge pulled the personnel report to request a change be made to accurately list a resignation date for one individual. Moore pulled the report of purchases in the $15,000-$50,000 range to express the concerns that were communicated to him about one professional development guest speaker who is being paid a sum of $45,000 for six days of in-person speaking. Moore stated that some individuals were concerned of an activist element to the speaker’s message. The following discussion revealed that Dr. Kai Mathews was requested by several principals due to her message of inclusivity and ensuring that barriers to children’s learning aren’t being created. Ultimately, the board approved the report. Moore explained that he wanted to bring the concerns communicated to him to everyone’s attention. Further action may be considered regarding guest speakers.
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $56,201.16 this past month with the most sizable donations coming from DonorsChoose for various projects primarily at Gowan Science Academy.
ACTION ITEMS
The board unanimously voted to adopt the Classroom Site Fund Teacher Performance Pay Plan for 2022-2023 as it was presented. Superintendent Laurie Doering noted that the plan had a 90% approval rating from the district’s teachers.
The board also approved the superintendent’s 2022-2023 performance goals for the district with the amendments made by the board during its work session prior to the regular meeting.
The item of adopting calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years prompted deliberation over when’s the best time to begin the school year. Some members voiced concerns over starting at the end of July, with one stating that September would be a better time.
“Personally, I would rather see school start sometime toward September,” said board member Jim Colby. “When we start in July, we are teaching school at the hottest time of the year. Now, it used to be schools were kinda based on agrarian society which we’re not anymore but when you think about that, we’re really concerned about can kids play out on the playground? Can they go out? What are we going to do when they get overheated? Have we ever looked at the possibility of starting late? … It just amazes me that we start school at the hottest time of the year.”
Superintendent Doering explained that the reasons Crane doesn’t start later are varied.
“The reason we went to this modified year-round calendar, the purpose and intent was to make sure students did not regress; they didn’t lose a lot over the summer,” she said. “The high kids are fine but other kids lose a lot. That was difficult.”
She also pointed to the fact that the rest of the community doesn’t start after Labor Day either.
Board members expressed a desire to discuss this topic at a future time with other districts but ultimately, they unanimously voted to approve the calendar option for 2023-2024 which had a majority vote from the district’s teachers. The decision for the 2024-2025 calendar was postponed for a future meeting to be determined by the superintendent.
Finally, the board approved the list of qualified evaluators for 2022-2023, approved pursuing liquidated damages for three certified staff members and approved releasing one staff member without assessing liquidated damages.
