The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for its January meeting, which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/662658619.
REORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
Marcos Moore was elected to serve as president of the governing board and Sarah Claridge was elected to serve as clerk. The governing board also voted to continue having board meetings scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
PRESENTATIONS
Principal Ryan Tyree and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Teacher Elizabeth Colton presented alongside students on the DRIVE program, a new course being provided at Crane Middle School. The DRIVE automotive program, which stands for Design of Remote Impact Vehicles and Engineering, is the result of a partnership with the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition. The presentation demonstrated how students learned how to fix and work on their remote vehicles as well as the good memories they shared on the big race day that was held at Crane Middle School.
Ana Noriega, principal at Valley Horizon Elementary School, presented on the 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program. She explained that the program is in its second cycle and hasn’t had a break thanks to the enhancement funding that the school received.
Noriega said that it’s been a good year so far with attendance, participation and engagement. She shared images of students participating in various courses in the program: Music Mixing, Dance, Cooking, Knife Safety, Lego Lead–where students planned and created a city from scratch–and Leadership, which involves working with the community through service projects.
CONSENT AGENDA, DONATIONS AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The board also voted to accept the month’s gifts from the public. A reading for a policy revision was held that would have student fundraising activities be approved by the superintendent rather than the governing board. The revision spurred some debate.
“We meet once a month so if we have a student activity that wants to go on, they have to wait a month before we can approve it,” Board Member Dan Farar said. “I think the superintendent can approve those things in our stead. That’s what we hire them for. That’s generally done in most situations. We don’t need to approve every activity.”
Other concerns were raised about adding additional work for the superintendent and whether certain types of fundraisers could be approved by the board and others by the superintendent. Ultimately, the board approved with a majority vote to consider the revision during February’s meeting.
Finally, the governing board voted to release a staff member from their contract without assessing liquidated damages.
The governing board will convene again at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.