The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday, April 11 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/816350327.
PRESENTATIONS
Mrs. Anaya, the teacher adviser for Salida Del Sol Elementary’s Safety Patrol Program, presented on how the school has expanded its pedestrian safety program. The main reasons she gave included increases in pedestrian and vehicle traffic during pick-up/drop-off times, increases in student walkers and bus/car riders, the school having more than one pick-up/drop-off site and providing older students with leadership opportunities.
Some highlights for the program this year also involved celebrating Ruby Bridges Day and partnering with the Yuma Police Department. Looking ahead, the program hopes to further build awareness and increase participation.
Centennial Middle School Assistant Principal Josh Topp then presented on the school’s recent highlights, which include: MATHCOUNTS competition success; student success in winning the Arizona 5 C’s Writing Contest; 8th grade attendance in the Yuma Union High School District’s Career and Technical Education outreach event; students learning from an F35 demonstration team; students being able to earn college credits in Arizona Western College classes, Math 121 and 150 and English 100 and 101; championships for 8th Grade Girls Softball and Basketball; regular season first place teams in 7th Grade Girls and Boys Basketball, 8th Grade Boys Basketball and 8th Grade Girls Soccer (tied); and Centennial Middle School Band performances and student participation in Honor Band for the county and an all-state audition ensemble.
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $12,958.72 this past month. The most sizable donation went to Salida Del Sol Elementary, which received a total of $10,485 from United Way of Yuma to cover transportation costs for 4th grade classes to attend BizTown in Phoenix. The board voted to accept the gifts with thanks.
FINANCIAL AND COMPLIANCE AUDIT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
CFO Dale Ponder presented on a financial audit and compliance questionnaire from Heinfeld, Meech & Co., PC, Certified Public Accountants, for Fiscal Year 2022, which each board member voted to accept. In this audit, the agency found no weaknesses in internal control over financial statements and all deadlines were met. The audit did report, however, “significant deficiency” in internal control over “federal compliance and noncompliance identified related to allocated expenses within the period of performance for the Education Stabilization Fund.”
Ponder explained that this was in reference to when the district entered a lease program for HVAC equipment. Crane was permitted to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to pay the lease. Part of the lease was meant to improve indoor air quality in campuses by installing economizers on the equipment, but there was some equipment that was at the end of its life and couldn’t have economizers attached.
“We had a balance of about $235,000 that we couldn’t pay for because that work had not been performed but we had requested reimbursement by the Department of Education for that,” Ponder said. “So we held that in escrow with the hopes that we were going to be able to have the equipment received in the amount of time in order to meet this need. None of that transpired and so it really came down to what they classify as an internal control issue. I argue it was more of a timing challenge and we made efforts to correct it from my perspective.
“Our internal controls did not fail, [they’re] very much aligned to what they need to be with. [It’s] just really a timing issue as well as the equipment itself. However, they are required to cite that as an internal control.”
Another deficiency was also found but the district submitted everything required to the funding agency and the deficiency was considered no longer valid. No further action has been required.
“ESSER has been a little challenging and trying to to navigate those programs, it feels like the parameters and the rules in which we’re required to follow are changing as we go and so that’s created a little bit of a challenge for us,” Ponder said. “But the team has done a fantastic job of monitoring and managing those as best possible.”
For the compliance questionnaire, the district achieved a success rate of 95.29%. While there were only eight findings out of 170, Ponder’s goal is for the district to reach 100% and have no findings. At the end of the presentation, he noted that this year was the 30th year the district received a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The board then voted to approve the Exceptional Student Services (ESS) Preschool calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Board President Marcos Moore explained that the district is required to have an ESS preschool calendar that meets a required 144 days per year. With this calendar, the preschool’s calendar will have a similar non-student day as the other places the ESS department shares students with.
The remaining action items to report involve personnel. The governing board voted to update job titles for two substitute classroom support and warehousing-type positions. It lastly voted to release a staff member from contract without assessing damages.