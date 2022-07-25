The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, July 12 for its regular meeting and a public hearing which can be accessed at vimeo.com/729241149. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING
The meeting began with a public hearing to review the proposed maintenance and operations and district additional assistance (DAA) budgets for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. CFO Dale Ponder went into considerable detail in his report.
For the base support level, he reported a 2% increase which includes transportation and an additional 6.8% increase which eliminates the 1.25% teacher compensation adjustment as was required by Arizona law.
For Group B funding, which concerns students in special categories, Ponder stated that the weight changed from 0.093 to 0.292 and will also increase in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025. An additional opportunity weight of 0.018 was added for children who are eligible for the federal free and reduced price lunch program.
For DAA, assistance went up from $450.76 to $502.33 per pupil. This number is expected to increase in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 also. Ponder noted that the per pupil amount for the Classroom Site Fund decreased by 3.41%, however. This is ultimately a $25 decrease, from $733 to $708.
A state aid supplement of $75 million from Proposition 123 is being continued for the third year of a five-year period. This will result in an estimated revenue of $367,425 for the district – a decrease of $1,560 from the previous fiscal year.
Ponder also noted $50 million in the budget for School Resource Officers and $65 million to pay down the K-12 rollover. The rollover, he explained, is an accounting strategy that allows the state to balance its books by paying each year for the previous year until the rollover is fully paid.
Highlighted programs continuing for this year include current year funding, results-based funding, early literacy grants and building renewal grants–for building renewal, this features $93 million from the General Fund in supplemental funding for Fiscal Year 2022 and $183 million for Fiscal Year 2023.
Some of the final proposed numbers were $43,180,007 for maintenance and operations, $5,637,014 for unrestricted capital outlay, $6,953,175 for the classroom site fund, $229,651 for the instructional improvement fund and $950,000 for indirect costs.
Other funds from various sources contribute to the numbers as well: an estimated $28,950,000 from federal and state programs, an estimated $175,000 from the extracurricular tax credit, an estimated $450,000 from gifts and donations, an actual $1,523,000 from the DAA override, an actual $4,372,260 from food service and an actual $864,288 from debt service.
In total, the district’s budget for the year comes down to $99,458,979.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
Board member Sarah Claridge had pulled one item concerning the adoption of the Master Services Agreement between EdBlox, Inc. (Elevate K-12) and Crane. Claridge sought additional information on this item. Assistant Superintendent Mike Hoffman explained that this agreement is meant to fill the need for an eighth-grade math teacher.
“We had an agreement last year for the cyber security course over at Crane Middle School with this company; the course went well,” he said. “We were recruiting for math teachers over at Crane Middle and we were not able to find a person to fill that role. We are still recruiting for that, looking for a highly qualified math teacher. But in the meantime, we do need an eighth-grade math teacher and this company will provide that service in the interim.
“So it’s a highly qualified teacher–(Principal) Tyree and the school are used to that kind of model, so they’ve done it. The equipment is already there … It’s not a Zoom class, the kids are in school, the instructor is on a screen, there’s interactive pieces that the children use with their iPads, the classroom manager makes sure that the kids are on task and they work. They can even do different structures or share amongst themselves in the classroom.”
Subsequently, the board unanimously voted to approve the agreement.
The board then proceeded to approve donations and the assessment of liquidated damages in the amount of $1,000 for two certified staff members who left their positions.
Finally, the governing board unanimously approved to adopt the 2022-2023 expenditure budget.
