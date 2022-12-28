The Crane School District governing board convened Dec. 12 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/779056178. Here’s a look at what happened:
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing was convened to review the revised Maintenance and Operations (M&O) and District Additional Assistance (DAA) Budgets for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
CFO Dale Ponder highlighted an increase of $1.9 million from $43.2 million to $45.1 million for M&O, an increase of $2.2 million from $6.6 million to $8.8 million for the capital fund and an increase of $9,642 for the classroom site fund.
He attributed these increases to changes in the district’s average daily membership, higher carry-forward amounts from the prior year than originally estimated and structured utilization of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The board ultimately voted to approve the revised expenditure budget.
Another public hearing was held to seek public input on the district’s return to in-person instruction but no comments were given.
RECOGNITION
The board took a moment to recognize the service of board member Dan Farar, who is retiring. Farar was unable to attend his last meeting because he broke his leg but Superintendent Laurie Doering noted that he had already been presented with an apple featuring an engraving of his name and years of service.
“We always appreciated Danny’s perspective to be able to see the big picture and always make decisions that are in the best interest of children,” Doering said. “He always weighed all sides before making decisions and always knew the importance of working as a team. He and I always talked about the important work that the board does, the hard work of getting along and working together and he was a master at that so he’ll be greatly missed.”
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $27,959.84 this past month with the most sizable donations coming from B&G Family Ltd Partnership and DonorsChoose. The majority of these funds went to various projects and classrooms at Crane Middle School.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The board voted to adopt the second available option for the 2024-2025 District Calendar. This option received the most votes and has school beginning on Wednesday, July 31 and ending on Friday, May 30.
Finally, the board voted to release a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
