The Crane School District governing board convened June 28 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/709174512. Here’s a look at what happened:
NUTRITION DEPARTMENT PRESENTATION
Nutrition Director Michael Clark presented on the state of child nutrition, noting that the school nutrition department is the only self-sustaining department in the district. It has provided about 1.6 million meals to the community during the 2021-2022 school year. No tax dollars and no state or local assistance support the meal program, but it successfully covers all its expenses.
Clark highlighted that the department sees 90% participation.
“That’s considered remarkable by many standards and by many of my counterparts,” he said. “I attribute a lot of that not only to high-quality food being offered but the dedication of the staff that I have providing those meals …
“We have a firm belief that if you feed them, they will come and I also believe that the fact that we have spent a lot of time maintaining salad bars when other districts are pulling them out of their schools [is] a key contributor to what we do in our district that’s different than many others.”
Clark pointed out that the department has generated $500,000 more than it did last year, which has allowed it the ability to support the creation of the new dining hall at Gowan Science Academy. About $500,000 have been spent on this project and another $250-500,000 are expected to be spent on remaining equipment and smallwares.
Additionally, the department has earned $200,000 more in grant awards than the previous year.
Conversely, the department faces challenges in that they have no published menus, have to forecast food requests 16-20 weeks in advance, have no guarantee of delivery for food items and must mitigate poor perceptions.
He concluded that the work the department does is amazing.
“I have a deep respect for managers that are part of my staff because many of our managers are planning what is going to be on the menu for the following week when the truck is being delivered on Thursday or Wednesday …” he said. “I can’t state enough how amazing my staff is and how amazing the lunch ladies are all over the world and especially in Yuma.”
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
However, board member Sarah Claridge had pulled one item considering the adoption of the personnel report out of concern that the subject of a later action item regarding liquidating damages was on this report as well. Subsequently, the board voted to remove this individual from the report and approve the report.
During the move to approve gifts from the public, Claridge also took a moment to highlight a donation from Sonia Frassinelli, a market manager for Circle K Stores in Yuma, who donated $30,000 in equipment to the Crane Nutrition Department.
The board proceeded to vote on various personnel-related action items. It unanimously approved the superintendent’s annual performance evaluation and determination of performance pay per the employment contract.
When voting on the revised classified and management salary schedule for 2022-2023, Claridge moved that the board adopt it with amendments for improved ranges for various positions. She noted that with the recommended revision, the positions are essentially at minimum wage and that the increase is not a good one.
“It doesn’t help with anything,” she said. “These are our leads … You’re paying your cafeteria manager close to minimum wage.”
“I feel that if there’s a problem, they need to negotiate with administration,” said board member Dan Farar.
When Claridge mentioned that there had been negotiations that were put down, Farar said that the move to change the revision appeared to be a circumvention, which he opposes. Claridge had responded that the board is the party to set the rates and that her suggested changes don’t affect the budget as the nutrition department is self-sustaining.
Superintendent Laurie Doering explained that even though the nutrition department is in the black and self-sustaining, when the department is in the red, the district covers the remainder.
Claridge had requested the following changes that failed to pass: that lead custodian be moved to range 14, school nutrition account assistant to range 16, cafeteria manager to range 14, nutrition baker to range 13, school nutrition delivery and receiving clerk to range 13 and school nutrition worker to range 11.
Ultimately, the revision as originally recommended was passed through a majority vote.
The board adopted new positions for “IT Security and Compliance Analyst,” “Medicaid Program Specialist” and “Migrant Liaison/Advocate.” It also approved the adoption of an updated position title and compensation range for Finance/Payroll Specialist.
When considering approving the release of staff members with or without the assessment of liquidated damages, the board approved doing so in the amount of $1,000 for three out of four individuals. Discussion was raised by Sarah Claridge over inconsistency with releasing some without damages, noting that the ease or lack of ease in replacing a staff member in one school shouldn’t play into the decision. This led to the third individual having been assessed for damages.
Due to the approval of the state budget for Fiscal Year 2023 from the state legislature, the board was able to hear a presentation on revised salaries and benefits for 2022-2023. Notable revisions include a 5% salary increase for classroom teachers and other staff, including the superintendent, increased daily rates for substitute teachers and a one-time safety and training stipend. For certified teachers, the amounts for increases and stipends are a little greater: in total, they’ll see an 8% increase. The governing board approved the revision with its own addition of a maximum hour cap on the safety and training stipend of five hours.
The board also voted to publish the proposed Maintenance and Operations and Capital Outlay Expenditure Budgets for 2022-2023 and authorized a public hearing to be held at the regular meeting on July 12.
Finally, the board authorized the superintendent and CFO to execute any agreements and associated documents related to an installation agreement with Climatec, LLC for energy conservation measures.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.