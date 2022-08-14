The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Aug. 9 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/729622779.
ASBA AGENDA DISCUSSION
The governing board briefly discussed and reviewed its proposed political agenda changes for the 2022 Arizona School Boards Association Delegate Assembly. While board members had few comments on the changes, board member Audrey Garcia commented that she would be glad if the only change that came about from this would be that the district could get full funding.
“That’s number one,” she said. “Just fully fund us. If that and nothing else got done, I would be glad.”
MATH ADOPTION PROCESS
District Math Coordinator Tara Fulton presented on the math curriculum adoption process for the district. She provided a timeline beginning in the 2022-2023 school year and ending in the 2023-2024 school year. She explained that in February 2022, the process began with district leaders setting guidelines and gathering a committee and then examining data and local context to determine priorities for considering new instructional materials. The next phase will take place in a year, where choices will be refined and investigated thoroughly. And finally, evidence is collected to make a final decision in February 2024 and a plan to implement is developed in April.
Before discussing questions with board members, Fulton had concluded that she “would never leave teachers without quality materials in their hands today.”
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $4,832 this past month with the most sizable donation coming from DonorsChoose for a “Dry Erase Tables” project at Gowan Science Academy in the amount of $1,166.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The first reading of Policy JFB was held. This policy was last revised during the Sept. 21, 2021 governing board meeting. Since then, the district received legal guidance on developments on the intent of Arizona’s open enrollment statute (A.R.S. 15-816.01), requiring a change to the policy’s verbiage. The change will reflect the statute’s requirement that only allows open enrollment admission considerations to be based on the capacity limits of specific district programs.
Lastly, the board approved the release of staff members with or without the assessment of liquidated damages, the board approved doing so in the amount of $1,500 for four individuals.
The next governing board meeting will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
