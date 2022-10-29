The Crane School District governing board convened Oct. 11 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/749416290. Here’s a look at what happened.
BOARD SELF-EVALUATION
The board held a self-evaluation and referred to feedback responses they were given. Overall, Board President Marcos Moore noted that the most used words in those responses highlighted the board’s background, respect and unification. He expressed that the board is moving in a positive way toward curriculum development and would like to encourage continual training for board members.
The board members also generally agreed with the responses they received.
“I think that we’re very responsive to our community,” board member Dan Farar said. “I think the community understands that and appreciates it as a whole. Not that there’s not people who don’t like things; that’s the way it is. But I think our backgrounds are diverse enough that we’re able to tackle about any situation and look at it from a myriad of perspectives and then we try to select the best one that fits the needs of our students. And I think that’s a strength of this board. It’s the unification we have. I mean, it’s not that we all line up and march to the same drummer because sometimes we vote no on things, but that doesn’t detract us from going down the right direction.”
DEPARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Crane’s finance department gave a presentation explaining the work done by Crane schools’ registrars. Director of Finance Jennifer Bosch noted that “the majority of district is received by student attendance and is funded based off of the first 100 days of school.”
Registrar works with many codes and policies regarding admission and withdrawal. Ultimately, their work ensures that reports made to the state are accurate in order for proper funding to be received and to avoid having to pay back funds.
A presentation was also given on materials management. Director of Procurement Mercedes Villafaña explained that the purchasing office provides support and assistance with the procurement of goods and services for the district’s schools and departments. The department covers four main areas: Purchasing, warehouse, materials management and records retention. Ultimately, the department aims to obtain appropriate goods and services at the best prices in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.
Lastly, Director of Facilities Management and Grounds Ozzy Hernandez presented on the maintenance and operations department’s lockdown plans. He stated that the district’s layout includes multiple monitors at the office where everyone automatically drops everything to monitor a school when it goes into lockdown.
Additionally, the department uses a panic button layout where schools can press a panic button and the department is allowed to look at the monitors on the school’s live cameras and identify who pressed the button and when. A third monitor is ready so that the lockdown can be lifted, if appropriate, with the coordination of law enforcement and school administrators.
The department also keeps records so that footage can be requested in-house as needed.
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $15,003.92 this past month with the most sizable donations coming from DonorsChoose for various projects primarily at Ronald Reagan Elementary, and Abby Pemberton to assist in paying the rental space for Professional Development Day in the amount of $2,119.53.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation. One item was pulled for deliberation, however, by board member Sarah Claridge.
Claridge requested additional information on the homeless education vehicle for academic support. CFO Dale Ponder answered that the purchased vehicle is used to help provide transportation for homeless students who are classified as such by the McKinney-Vento Act. The remaining consent item was approved by the board.
The governing board also voted to move December’s regular meeting to Monday, Dec. 12 so that governing board members will have proper time to travel to the Arizona School Boards Association’s (ASBA) 65th Annual Conference.
The action agenda involved a temporary suspension of policy CBI in order to hold the superintendent’s evaluation at the end of the school year in June, a first reading of revised board policies regarding the immunization of students and personnel actions.
The board ultimately voted to hold the evaluation for an indeterminate day in June, released two staff members from contract without assessing damages and chose to pursue liquidated damages in the amount of $1,500 for one certified staff member.
Regarding the revised policy on immunization, the board voted to hold a second reading for consideration of the policy that was revised by ASBA. The policy was updated in August 2022 to include the Arizona law that precluded COVID-19 from the list of required immunizations.
In September, a school district notified ASBA of inconsistencies between the policy and a regulation, which prompted ASBA staff to conduct a full overhaul of the policy and regulation. Policy now refers readers directly to regulation where the previous policy listed out each required immunization. The regulation now reflects directly what is required by the Department of Health Services.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.