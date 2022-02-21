The Crane School District governing board convened Feb. 8 for its February meeting, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/34q3Ain. Here’s a look at what happened.
MUSICAL PRESENTATIONS
Gary A. Knox Elementary School’s presentation introduced a new band teacher that joined Crane in January. Principal Laura Hurt explained that there had been a vacancy for the position since last spring, but now that Kayla Solorio has been hired, she teaches band in Gary A. Knox, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Valley Horizon Elementary, Gowan Science Academy and Salida Del Sol Elementary.
“It’s been great so far,” Solorio said. “The principals are awesome at all five schools. The schedule was hectic to put together – took three days – but it worked out just fine!”
Solorio shared videos of Crane students learning and practicing band, which solicited excitement and applause. Board member Sarah Claridge expressed that it’s awesome to have band back.
Ronald Reagan Elementary’s music teacher, Abraham Martinez, presented on a collaboration between his class and the art class where students’ photography work were paired with students’ musical compositions via Garage Band on Apple iPads. He shared a few samples of the students’ work and shared that podcasting, audio journaling and creating original soundtracks as well as a spring music festival are on the horizon.
“It’s not just playing on their iPad,” said Principal Thomas Fletcher. “So he’s teaching concepts of measure, note value, note names – all of those things are coming into play. Normally we save that for fourth grade when they start learning about it and then by fifth grade they go into instruments for band so it’s remarkable to see it already in first grade.”
CONSENT AGENDA, DONATIONS AND POLICY REVISION
The governing board members unanimously approved the consent agenda which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The board also voted to accept the month’s gifts from the public. Board member Sarah Claridge expressed gratitude for the public’s generosity.
A second reading was held for a policy revision that would have student fundraising activities be approved by the superintendent rather than the governing board. Some debate was raised in January’s meeting over the revision, which Claridge brought up again.
“I’m alright with writing out what we will allow the superintendent to do, what we will want to see, but I think a blanket that turns this responsibility over is not the appropriate course of action at this time,” Claridge said.
Superintendent Laurie Doering had affirmed the concerns raised last time, noting that the board found it important to clarify what kind of things should be approved. Doering explained that a regulation to attach to the policy has been drafted but is awaiting edits to fit the decision made by the board. Ultimately, the board voted on the revision and passed it with a majority vote.
OTHER ACTION ITEMS
The final actions taken by the board were to release four staff members from their contracts without assessing liquidated damages for having resigned during the term of their contracts. The board voted to release them without assessment.
The governing board will convene again at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 8 at 5 p.m.
