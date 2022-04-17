The Crane School District governing board convened Wednesday evening, April 12, for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3vjLact. Here’s a look at what happened.
MUSICAL THEATER AT PUEBLO ELEMENTARY
Pueblo Elementary School Principal Bobbie Henry and Musical Theater Director Liz Caro presented the work that the school’s Musical Theater Club has been working on: a long-waited
“We started this actual performance back in 2020 when the pandemic hit so it’s been on hold,” said Henry, “We have literally been waiting for two years.”
Caro added that the performance had to be recast due to some students moving on from the school, but the show is finally going on and in anticipation of it, students performed a song from “Schoolhouse Rock” at the meeting. Details for the full show will soon be announced.
CRANE TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT
Director of Transportation Gabby Kuzniak presented on bus stop planning, discussing what makes bus routes effective. She identified special needs, the road system, population density geographical hazards, budgetary constraints and climate as essential factors to take into consideration for this type of planning.
In addition to efficiency, Kuzniak shared that safety is a major concern. Having locations include stops, minimizing left-hand turns, avoiding areas that flood, avoiding situations where buses back up, avoiding railroad crossings and freeways as much as possible and selecting stops with good visibility are all conducive to safe bus rides.
Kuzniak also explained that the bus routes are reviewed annually, where bus drivers will drive the routes and report safety hazards, check the locations of stops and determine whether route times need to be updated. The transportation department is also in close contact with the City of Yuma and county offices about traffic projects, and parents are able to voice any concerns to the department as needed.
‘We always try to keep our students safe and I do want to thank my department–they’re wonderful, they work hard every day,” Kuzniak said. “A lot of people don’t realize how hard it is to drive a bus with 50+ students behind you.”
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda with the exception of two items, which were pulled by board member Sarah Claridge. Claridge explained that she had these items pulled because she stated items are continuously being purchased for curriculum when there isn’t an approved curriculum.
“I just think we need to be a little more streamlined in where our money’s going and I’d like to see more of our curriculum get set,” she said.
Superintendent Laurie Doering affirmed that it’s been a long time since any curriculum has been formally adopted, but said that it’s currently being worked on. After this discussion, the board went on to approve the remaining two consent items.
The board also voted to accept the month’s donations and adopted the proposed Exceptional Student Services (ESS) preschool calendar for the 2022-2023 school year and voted to reschedule the regular meeting on June 14 to June 28 in order to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation and goals.
After a presentation by Chief of Finance and Operations Dale Ponder on the external financial audit and compliance questionnaires, the governing board unanimously approved the audit and questionnaires through a roll call vote.
Lastly, the governing board adopted the proposed salaries and benefits for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. These changes include a 3% increase for all eligible employees with a $2,000 retention stipend, keeping benefits as they are, reclassifying employees so that initial placement teachers have a 1% increase adjustment and additional range adjustments.
ADDITIONAL PRESENTATIONS
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Abby Pemberton presented an update on the curriculum adoption for English/Language Arts (ELA). She shared that the district is close to implementation. Currently, the district is in the process of making decisions, and Pemberton explained that this includes sharing the results of investigations, considering costs and needs, holding open meetings for input and discussion and holding a meeting of a committee for consensus and recommendations to the board. As part of the process, an open meeting on ELA curriculum adoption will be held on Wednesday, April 20. A second meeting will be held and then a recommendation will be brought to the governing board in May.
The board’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.