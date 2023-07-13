The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, July 11 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/842641899. Here’s a look at what happened.
PUBLIC HEARING AND POLICIES
A public hearing was held to allow for comments on Crane’s expenditure budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. No comments were given so the meeting carried on to the review and discussion of revised board policies. Board member Jim Colby asked about a policy where kids not reading at a third-grade level aren’t supposed to pass onto fourth grade.
“It appears to me that there is a lot of wiggle room in that,” he said.
Known as Arizona’s Move On When Reading policy, it enforces intervention for struggling readers in Kindergarten through third grade. Said intervention may include retention. Board member Audrey Garcia asked if there were updates to this policy, which Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Hoffman stated there weren’t.
“I can’t remember exactly how many students were retained but I know we identified roughly 12 and some of them had a provision, like they had an IEP for reading,” Hoffman clarified. “Some were in their first year of English language learning and things like that. So I think a total of six [were retained] if I remember right.”
Colby expressed that he has “a real problem” with the policy given the current state of reading in the district.
“It makes no sense: We have a law that they have to be able to read at a third-grade level and yet by the time they’re in sixth grade, we got 35 or 40% that can’t,” Colby said. “Somewhere along the line we’ve failed these kids … I’d like to know what we’re thinking about doing with this.”
Board Clerk Sarah Claridge explained that Colby’s concerns are rather focused on the implementation of the policy instead of the policy itself, taking the board off-topic from the issues to discuss. She requested that Superintendent Laurie Doering follow up with Colby on his concerns and let the board know her findings so that they can be addressed at a later time.
Colby accepted the response and concluded, “I don’t know if there’s a change to the law; I just think that it’s very interesting that we don’t have kids reading on the third-grade level but we’ve got a lot of them already in sixth grade.”
Since the 2023-2024 school year is imminently approaching, the board voted to adopt the recommended revisions to policies concerning Title IX sexual harassment, promotion and retention of students, student interrogations, searches and arrests, student violence/harassment/intimidation/bullying, student discipline, expulsion of students and restraint and seclusion.
Claridge noted that the revisions are not significant: “It’s an update to the laws so that we’re in compliance with the laws. It’s not any big shifts in policy at all.”
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Community member Lena Comer approached the board to express her gratitude for what they do.
“I just wanted to say that I have appreciated being able to come to these board meetings and listening to all of this and I have been working on how to change what I do here,” she said. “And so I come up with: If I’m not trying to give my opinions to this board then I can just pray for people at home and when I come to the meeting then I can fully concentrate on what the board is doing … So I just want to thank you and tell you I appreciate this school board.”
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The board then voted to assess liquidated damages in the amount of $1,000 from an individual who broke contract by resigning without prior board approval.
The only remaining item regarded the district’s 2023-2024 proposed expenditure budget. The board had approved it in late June and the district advertised the budget on its website and the Arizona Department of Education’s website for public review, inspection and possible comments. With no public comments made, no changes were made to the expenditure budget proposed at June’s meeting and the board ultimately voted to formally adopt the budget.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
