The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Sept. 12 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/863602599. Here’s a look at what happened:
DISTRICT ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE OVERRIDE EXPENDITURES
DISTRICT ADDITIONAL ASSISTANCE OVERRIDE EXPENDITURES
A public hearing was given about the district’s expenditures from its additional assistance override. The override is a seven-year program that annually involves the lessor of $1.5 million or 10% of the district’s revenue control limit. It began in July 2019.
For this year, CFO Dale Ponder identified a beginning balance of $69,532.33, which is a carryforward from Fiscal Year 2022. Revenues from tax collections are $1,494,333.81 and expenditures are listed as $1,478,488.28. The ending balance is thus $85,377.86.
“Some might ask why do we carry those balances?” Ponder said. “Projects that weren’t completed by June 30 are carried forward into the next year … We don’t pay them until they’re completed so we do have a cash balance that carries forward. When the entire term of the override is complete, you’ll see that we will also have no cash available left within that fund as well.”
Presenting on actual costs for 2022-2023, he noted that the district needs to allocate funds based on what was included in the voter information pamphlet. That means $360,000 of the $1.5 million to safety and security; $750,000 for technology; $330,000 for transportation and vehicles; and $60,000 for administrative equipment.
The actual costs for safety and security were $536,564.55 while the actual cost for technology was $933,923.73. Transportation and vehicles didn’t cost anything while administrative equipment only cost $8,000. In total, the district was in the black by $21,511.72.
For 2023-2024, Ponder estimates the same costs for transportation, vehicles and administrative equipment but safety, security and technology will shift. Safety and security are projected to cost $302,037.18 while technology is projected to cost $1,275,340.68. A key difference, however, is that the carry forward raises the amount of funds to $1.85 million. He assured that despite the overspending in some areas, the district ultimately spent funds in the expected areas in order to meet student needs.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation. The board also voted to accept gifts from the public. For August, the total came out to $22,150 in donations.
The board then voted to adopt the Classroom Site Fund Teacher Performance Pay Plan for 2023-2024 as presented. The superintendent’s 2023-2024 performance goals and the 2023-2024 qualified evaluators were also adopted.
Lastly, the board determined whether to assess liquidated damages from staff members leaving the district. One individual will have damages assessed in the amount of $1,500 while two were released from contract without assessing damages.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
