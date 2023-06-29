The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, June 27 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/840157011.

SUPERINTENDENT LAURIE DOERING’S PERFORMANCE EVALUATED, CONTRACT APPROVED TO CONTINUE IN POSITION

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you