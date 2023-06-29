The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, June 27 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/840157011.
SUPERINTENDENT LAURIE DOERING’S PERFORMANCE EVALUATED, CONTRACT APPROVED TO CONTINUE IN POSITION
A special meeting was held on June 6, 2023 for the governing board to consult with the district’s legal counsel to conduct contract negotiations for Superintendent Laurie Doering to be renewed in her position. In June’s regular meeting, the board voted to approve the multi-year employment contract renewal, permitting Doering to continue her role from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.
Per the contract, the term is three years and will include the same 7% salary adjustment over her 2022-2023 amended contract amount which aligns with what was approved for all other staff members in 2023. This amount is effective for 2023-2024. A portion of her annual salary – in the amount of 2% – will also continue to be withheld for performance pay. She’ll be eligible to earn amount through successful completion of performance goals established and determined by the governing board.
Since June is when the the superintendent’s performance is evaluated, the board had just finished assessing Doering’s performance for the 2022-2023 school year.
“Just for the record, there were 128 total possible points available for the goals that Mrs. Doering completed,” board member Sarah Claridge noted. “She was able to get 94 total points for a percentage of 0.734375. We didn’t round; we just did it straight from that number so we’d get the maximum so the amount of the pay is $2,207.53.”
The board voted to accept the performance evaluation and determination.
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $5,721.56 in donations for the month of June. Gowan Science Academy, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Centennial Middle School and Crane Middle School received donations with the most sizable one going to Crane Middle in the amount of $4,000. Donated from Enza Zaden North American, Inc., the funds are to be used by the Crane Middle School Orchestra. The board voted to accept these gifts from the public.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
A first reading on policies concerning curriculum development and adoption, textbook/supplementary materials selection and medicine administration was held. The revisions concern applicability of open meeting law and training and have been brought to the board as the result of laws passed by the Arizona Legislature. A second reading of these policies in July’s meeting may involve adoption.
The board also voted to assess liquidated damages in the amount of $1,000 from two individuals who broke contract by resigning without prior board approval.
Another item involved the election of a temporary organization president. Since President Marcos Moore is unable to attend the next regular governing board meeting in person, board clerk Sarah Claridge was voted to serve as temporary president for the meeting on July 11.
PROPOSED EXPENDITURE BUDGETS
Governing boards are annually required to prepare and furnish a proposed expenditure budget for the coming fiscal year no later than July 5th. They’re also requited to adopt an annual expenditure budget by July 15th.
Since a public hearing will take place on July 11, CFO Dale Ponder presented on Crane’s proposed 2023-2024 maintenance and operations and capital outlay expenditure budgets during the June meeting. Opportunities for public comment will be available at the public hearing during July’s regular meeting.
Ponder highlighted the following notes about the Arizona-approved budget:
• A 2% base support level increase which includes transportation funding. The statutory requirement is to fund the lesser of two factors: the rate of inflation or 2%.
• Results-based funding was repealed and has been reallocated to the base level. This change has added a 0.92% increase.
• Group B opportunity weights have increased from 0.018 to 0.022.
• District Additional Assistance allocations have increased by 9.38% from $502.33 to $549.45 per pupil. It does not grow by rate of inflation.
• For classroom site funds, the per-pupil amount has increased by 7.07% or $50.
• The state aid supplement of $75 million statewide from Proposition 123 is continuing. It expires after Fiscal Year 2025.
• A one-time statewide basic aid supplement of $300 million will be distributed like Prop 123. Crane estimates to receive $1.4 million.
• The constitutional aggregate expenditure limit has been overridden for Fiscal Year 2024.
• $1 million in one-time funding for school facility inspections.
• $15 million in one-time funding for K-12 transportation grants.
• $183.3 million is being added to the existing $16.67 million for Building Renewal Grants.
• Quarterly reporting of Empowerment Scholarship amounts.
Crane also had its own considerations in developing the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. These included: increased costs for goods and services along with staff recruitment and retention; estimated budget balance carryforward from Fiscal Year 2023 and use of federal relief funds; Allocated resources based on current-year funding estimates; the continuation of Proposition 206, which involves minimum wages; maintaining base pay at $5,000 per eligible teacher and average performance payout at $4,150 per eligible teacher; increases in Arizona State Retirement System rates; no changes in premium rates to the district’s health plans; and planned and potential capital projects.
In total, the proposed budget for maintenance and operations stands at $45,409,054 $7,398,004 for unrestricted capital and $8,350,980 for the classroom site fund. Ponder presented figures for additional budgets and noted that the total of these budgets add up to $107,360,529.
