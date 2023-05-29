The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, May 9 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/824234231.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, May 9 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/824234231.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The meeting began with a public hearing overviewing the final expenditure budget revision for the 2022-20223 fiscal year. CFO Dale Ponder presented on the topic, identifying the changes made.
For the maintenance and operations fund, the total reduction from the December revised budget is a “relatively flat” one at $7,412, according to Ponder. Capital funds, on the other hand, have seen an increase of $610,589 since December. He noted it’s the largest budget increase and the reasons for the change include a K-3 reading weight application that was approved by the state board of education, allocation for poverty weight being greater than initially projected and student count turning out higher than projected.
While these figures would typically affect the maintenance and operations budget, Ponder explained that they’ve been applied to capital for an anticipated textbook adoption along with site and reception furnishings.
Ponder reported no change to the classroom site fund but the special projects fund grew by $1.6 million thanks to federal and state grants.
He summarized that the revisions are mainly due to changes in average daily membership, changes to the revenue control limit from the prior year, the district’s share of statewide distributions of Proposition 123 funds, budget balance carryforward from the prior year and changes in budget lines due to program expenses.
A hearing was also held on the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan. This was in accordance with the requirement that the local educational agency (LEA) must regularly review and revise the plan as needed at least every six months. Part of this process involves seeking public input. No members of the public came to speak during this hearing.
ASBA DELEGATES AND 2024 POLITICAL AGENDA
The governing board appointed board member Jim Colby to represent the district at the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly. Board member Sarah Claridge was appointed to serve as the alternate.
As recommended by the district’s executive administration, Crane’s top priorities for its 2024 political agenda for the ASBA assembly include adequately and equitably funding district schools to at least the national median per pupil funding and requiring public accountability for taxpayer dollars spent on education.
To accomplish these goals, they seek to: Via a legislative referral to voters, amend the aggregate expenditure limit that caps how much districts can spend of their own funds each year; fully fund full-day kindergarten and include kinder students in override calculations; index district additional assistance (DAA) funding for inflation; provide full-time funding for preschool programs in the K-12 funding formula; and establish financial and academic transparency for all institutions and individuals that accept public funds.
The board voted to accept the agenda as recommended.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The board adopted a resolution ordering and calling a special bond election to be held in Nov. 7, 2023. This election would be to authorize the district’s CFO to comply with certain sections of the Internal Revenue Code and not to exceed $20 million in doing so.
In the area of personnel, the board adopted two new positions: IT Assistant and Arizona State University Teaching Fellow. Superintendent Laurie Doering pointed out that the intent of the IT assistant position isn’t a full-time one but one to provide help over the summer as the district refreshes its iPads and Macbooks.
Lastly, the board voted to adopt the proposed 21st Century rates for the clerk and support liaison effective July 1. For both positions, the rate will be set at $15 per hour.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Abundant sunshine. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.