The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/786005149.
SWEARING IN AND OFFICER ELECTIONS
Board members Sarah Claridge and Regina Twomey were sworn in by Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Hurt at the beginning of the meeting.
Soon after, the board voted to keep Marcos Moore as governing board president and Sarah Claridge as clerk. The meeting time has also been voted to continue taking place on every second Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. except in June, which is scheduled for the 27th of the month.
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $2,053.31 this past month. All donations were made to Salida Del Sol Elementary through DonorsChoose for various class projects.
RESULTS-BASED FUNDING PLAN
CFO Dale Ponder presented on the Results-Based Funding Plan for the district. The program is one meant to provide additional dollars to Arizona schools based on state test results and other criteria. Ponder noted that Crane has been awarded for this program for six years since its inception at the state level.
This year, based on spring 2021 results, seven Crane schools have been named awardees and are receiving a total of nearly $1.1 million. These schools – Centennial Middle School, Crane Middle School, Gowan Science Academy, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Mesquite Elementary, Pueblo Elementary and Crane iLearning Academy – are receiving about 41% of the funds awarded to Yuma County. And Yuma County as a whole received about 4% of the state’s total awards.
“In reality, I think it’s lot to celebrate even though we have one school (Gary A. Knox Elementary) that was on the cusp of not getting that,” Ponder said. “... being able to receive these funds just based on the demographics of our schools, we should not be performing this well so I really think that’s a tribute to our principals, our teachers, those schools that really work to make sure that our students have what they need in order for them to be successful.”
The governing board soon after voted to adopt the Results-Based Funding Expenditure Plan for 2022-2023 as presented.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation.
The board also voted to adopt an agreement between the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Crane Schools. This agreement now enables authorized Crane personnel to receive criminal history record information and criminal justice information when completing the criminal history check process.
Finally, the board voted to release a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
Education Reporter
