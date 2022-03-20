The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday for its March meeting, which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/681631968.
21ST CENTURY PROGRAM
H.L. Suverkrup Elementary presented on its first year operating the 21st Century Community Learning Center program. Josh Topp, a coordinator for the program, showed a video about 21st Century and explained that children get to be part of various clubs after school that teach skills in robotics, art, math in sports and games, cooking and photography among others.
“As you can see, the kids are having a lot of fun,” Topp said. “It’s been a really enjoyable year working with Mr. Esquivel and our teachers that are sacrificing their afternoons to teach these kids some really great new skills … A lot of the things that the students enjoy most are just being creative, being able to be innovative and coming up with their own projects.”
In the video, students could be seen participating and talking about their interests, but several students in the art club for 21st Century presented some of their favorite pieces of work in person at the meeting. These students had the chance to not only show off their art skills and creations but also speak on what inspired them.
Topp also shared that the robotics club participated in the FIRST Lego League Challenge in December and received first place for their Lego design. After the program was recently checked for compliance, Topp noted that the person checking them didn’t want to leave. All in all, Topp concluded that the students and teachers are doing “a great job.”
KIDS AT HOPE AMBASSADORS
Salida Del Sol Elementary presented on its Kids at Hope Ambassadors’ community outreach projects. Principal Sheila Mendoza explained that Kids at Hope is a cultural framework that focuses on three universal truths that involve believing in students’ capability for success, making sure they’re connected to caring adults and time-traveling where they look to the future and prepare for it in the present.
This year, the ambassadors are focusing on community outreach. At school, they’ve been helping their librarian shelve and organize books, guiding kindergarteners to their playground every morning from the cafeteria, delivering grams with positive notes to classrooms and collaborate and plan to solve community problems.
As part of their community outreach, the ambassadors collected Valentine’s Day cards from Salida Del Sol students to distribute to veterans, elderly people and homeless people. They also organized a non-uniform day to raise funds for the Arizona Children’s Association. Looking ahead, the ambassadors are planning to hold food and clothing drives to help Yuma’s needy.
CRANE MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEER SQUAD
Crane Middle School’s cheer squad was recognized by the governing board for having taken first place in the Junior High Performance Cheer State Competition. A clip of their performance was shared and the squad posed for a picture in front of the board. Board member Jim Colby was especially appreciative of the squad.
“As a person who referees some of the ball games at Crane, I’d certainly like to thank the cheerleaders because occasionally they actually do a cheer for the referees,” he said.
CONSENT AGENDA AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board unanimously approved the consent agenda with the exception of an item regarding the report of purchases above $100,000 that was removed for deliberation. These consent items are of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation.
Regarding the item that was pulled, board member Sarah Claridge explained that her concerns are specifically related to the janitorial contract.
“My issue with this is when we had first talked about moving from having all our janitors be Crane employees to contracting with SSC Service Solutions, I believe we had said we would like to revisit it in a year to see how things are going and have a report on that before proceeding and we have not had that,” she said. “I know we’ve had some reports privately through the Friday reports but nothing presented to the board.”
After some discussion, the board voted to renew the contract for another three months to be aligned with the fiscal year, but they’ll be having a review before July.
The board approved donations with gratitude, but Claridge took a moment to highlight Miguel Olaiz who donated his time to assemble two sheds for a playground at Great Beginnings Preschool.
“I appreciate money–always give us money, we love it–and all the DonorsChoose is amazing, but to take time to build sheds for our preschool? That’s just wonderful and I think it really demonstrates you don’t just have to give money, you can give time, whatever it is that you’re able to give us,” she said.
The governing board also voted to update the position title of Substitute Coordinator/Human Resources Technician II to Substitute Coordinator/Human Resources Specialist. The salary range for this position was also updated.
One action item involved a presentation and possible distinction. Chief of Finances and Operations Dale Ponder presented on the Fiscal Year 2021 Arizona School District Spending Report and used the data to compare the district with the state and its peers. Looking ahead to the next fiscal year, Ponder said to expect retention stipends and salary adjustments, less experienced incoming teachers and a new hourly wage rate of $12.80 due to the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act.
Lastly, an expense voucher was approved for board member Jim Colby for athletic officiating services.