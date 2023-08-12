The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Aug. 8 for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/852708409.
STRATEGIC PLAN ADOPTION
The governing board voted to adopt a new district strategic plan “to address organizational clarity, coherence and alignment in future district goals, measures of progress and evidence of impact.”
Board President Marcos Moore explained that the board prioritized developing this plan in spring 2023. Its three primary objectives are achievement, family and student engagement, and staff engagement. Each objective has specific goals with baselines, targets and indicators to measure quality, effectiveness or achievement.
The strategic plan also changes its vision statement from “Foster an enthusiastically curious and creative community of learners prepared to continue their intellectual, emotional and physical development” to “Cultivate a community of learners prepared to continue their intellectual, emotional and physical development.”
Board member Sarah Claridge expressed joy at the change.
“I love that you changed it – just as somebody who was told to be more enthusiastic, and listen, I’m just sometimes a mellow person,” she said. “I like that we’re not putting that on everybody that they have to have a certain feeling. So I really like the change that we’re cultivating a community. I just think that’s very, very good and something we can actually do.”
Details of the plan can be viewed here: https://tinyurl.com/cranestrategicplan.
FUNDS SPENT ON ‘GET YOUR TEACH ON’
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation. Moore pulled one consent item concerning reports of purchases $15,000 to $50,000, however, in order to question the validity of spending nearly $100,000 on teacher motivation.
“(About the Get Your Teach On event,) my question is: it’s $33,000 right now and I think in June we spent $66,000,” he said. “We’re pushing $100,000 and I’m just wondering if we have $100,000 that we can say, ‘Well does this program give us that level of response?’
“… My question becomes do we wanna spend that money on getting teachers involved or do we wanna spend that money in getting parents involved?”
Superintendent Laurie Doering responded that it’s certainly a lot of money and that it’s difficult to quantify impact in education.
“However, when you look at the amount of money and you divide it by eight schools participating, having all of their staff members involved, including a leadership forum, it’s about $7,300 per school and if we were to send two or three people somewhere else and you pay for a registration, hotel, possible flight, it would cost more than that,” she said. “So they were able to train all of their teachers during this time and the Get Your Teach On is really about engaging and getting excited but it goes deeper than that. As I mentioned in my superintendent report, they do data analysis – how do you look at data and how do you change your instruction accordingly?”
From the superficial feedback she’s received from participants, Doering stated they found it beneficial for teachers both new and experienced.
Moore was still uncertain if the amount is justifiable when board member Regina Twomey added that while parent involvement is important, she’s proud that Crane invests in its teachers.
“But being able to allow these teachers who might not be able to travel because their school doesn’t have the budget or just for whatever reason can’t go other places, I think it’s really important,” she said. “And if the teachers are saying that they are getting something out of it, whether we are doing more data analysis on results from them or getting their feedback, I just think that supporting teachers with that extra training is really, really important.”
Moore agreed with her conclusion but reiterated that the training might not have been worth $7,200 per school. After further discussion, CFO Dale Ponder interjected to explain how much money was actually spent.
“If I could clarify, the purchase order from June was for $66,000; that was the total amount of the entire program,” he said. “Half of that was spent last fiscal year. The $33,000 rolled over this year so the total amount of the program was $66,000.”
Ultimately, the board members agreed that it was valuable for the district’s teachers to benefit from the event and voted to approve the purchase report.
POLICY FIRST READING AND ACTION ITEMS
A first reading was held for a policy change regarding curriculum development, curriculum adoption, textbook/supplementary materials selection and adoption. The change removes the word “board” to avoid confusion. Per the board, “it creates the misconception that superintendent-created committees do not need to follow open meeting law.”
The board voted on whether to assess liquidated damages for two individuals leaving the district. For the first, $1,500 in liquidated damages will be assessed. For the second, the board voted to release the individual from contract without liquidated damages.
