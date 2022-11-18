The Crane School District governing board convened Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, for its regular meeting which can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/768760260.
AASA GROWTH DATA
Dr. Mike Hoffman, assistant superintendent, presented on 4th through 8th grade student growth as measured by results in math and English language arts (ELA) from this spring’s Arizona Academic Standards Assessment. The research question at heart regarded whether top students at Crane schools are able to grow.
Looking at percentile ranks for grade groups in both math and ELA for the top performing 10% and top performing 25% of 4th-8th grade students, Hoffman found on average that yes, they are showing growth.
Hoffman defined a 33rd percentile as low growth, a 50th percentile as the median and a 66th percentile as high growth.
For the top 10%, the results per grade group for math ranged from 72 to 85 percentile ranks with an average across the board of 81. In ELA, the results ranged from 74 to 90 with an overall average of 81 again.
“Our top students are outperforming 81% of the top students across Arizona,” Hoffman said. “So that’s why (Superintendent) Doering said you’ll be very proud of the work for those top students. They’re doing extremely well.”
Comparing the top 25%, most schools reached a high level of growth across the board. Percentile ranks per grade group in math ranged from 56 to 78 with an overall average of 70. Percentile ranks per grade group in ELA ranged from 64 to 75 with an overall average of 69.
The governing board expressed pleasure in the students’ performance.
“People don’t realize how hard it is, I mean, statistically to go from a 79 to an 80,” said board president Marcos Moore. “It’s difficult … When you’re in the 95 percentile, it’s easier to go down than it is up. I’m really really proud of not just our teachers but our support staff, the aides and anyone who works in Crane.”
DONATIONS
Crane received a total of $14,080.59 this past month with the most sizable donations coming from DonorsChoose for various projects primarily at Gowan Science Academy and Salida Del Sol Elementary.
CONSENT AND ACTION ITEMS
The governing board voted to approve the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation. One item concerning personnel and stipends was pulled for deliberation, however, by board member Sarah Claridge.
Claridge requested information on stipends and the procedures for how they’re paid out. Crane Executive Director of Human Resources and Communications Lupe Lewis explained that the payout dates for stipends are predetermined and are usually paid out on two dates. Listing the various schedules per stipend, stipends are typically paid in either November or December and May or June. Satisfied with the information presented, the governing board also approved the item.
The board also adopted a new position known as “Substitute Classroom Support General Education” and voted to release one staff member with the assessment of liquidated damages in the amount of $1,500 and one staff member without the assessment.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.
