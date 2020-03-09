Crane School District will hold its monthly governing board meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Items on the agenda include recognition of the district’s MathCounts competition winners, presentations by H.L. Suverkrup and Salida del Sol Elementary Schools, a presentation by the governing board on Arizona school district spending and a new bus driver/trainer position.
Prior to the regular meeting, the governing board will convene in an executive session at 4 p.m. for discussion on a capital funding lawsuit. Executive sessions are not open to the public.
Agendas are viewable online at craneschools.org/governingboard.aspx.