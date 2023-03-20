The Crane School District governing board met twice this month. Its first meeting was a special work session on Thursday, March 9 and can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/806541411.

The board also met Tuesday evening, March 14 for its regular meeting which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/807533497.

