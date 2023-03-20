The Crane School District governing board met twice this month. Its first meeting was a special work session on Thursday, March 9 and can be accessed at https://vimeo.com/806541411.
The board also met Tuesday evening, March 14 for its regular meeting which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/807533497.
Here’s a look at what happened:
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLANNING
Capital Improvement Planning was the topic of the special meeting which led to items in the regular meeting’s action agenda. CFO Dale Ponder presented on the district’s history with bond initiatives and improvement projects over the past decade and some years.
In looking back, he noted that 2014 had been a year where a $10 million bond was issued and a Capital Improvement Master Plan was developed, identifying over $50 million in projects addressing health and life safety, code requirements, functional upgrades and instructional requirements.
Thinking of the future, Ponder stated student and school safety needs in the way of infrastructure and technology improvements, maintenance and renovation for buildings and grounds and transportation will be prioritized by Crane.
“Our focus for the past number of years continues to be on student and school safety,” he said. “That’s something that is paramount to us. Outside of providing instruction, we have to create safe learning environments and so we do whatever we can to do that, whether that’s putting in barriers that keep unauthorized personnel, restricted access to our populated areas or if that’s improving infrastructure as a way to respond to different crises, whether that’s communication to and from classroom – any of those types of things, we feel that to be a high priority.”
Referencing his highlight that the district has experienced a funding cut of over $19 million in capital allocations since 2009, he added that Crane hasn’t been able to maintain technology resources as it would like either.
“That’s why the third bullet (in the planning steps laid out for March 2023) would be to survey the community, what would they support?” Ponder said. “Would they support a bond of any amount? Would they support a bond of a higher amount than what we have capacity for, knowing that we could grow into that? So we’ll take all that information, survey the community and see what that feedback would be.
“… I think that the last survey we did for 2014 provided a lot of really great information for the governing board; I would expect this to be the same. And then if the governing board would like to continue looking in this direction, then we would form an ad-hoc facility advisory committee, start to identify: What are those projects? How are they ranked? What would we use the money for? Once we identified what those amounts would be, put together kind of that same process that we use before.”
The projected timeline of the process and next steps will start community surveys this month and form the advisory committee in April. The committee will conduct necessary meetings to identify priority projects. In May, the committee will present its findings to the governing board for consideration of potential next steps so that the June deadline for the board’s call for the question to be on the November 2023 ballot can be met. By November 2023, an election could be held.
The regular meeting on the following Tuesday picked up on this topic, where the board ultimately voted to appoint an advisory committee for capital improvement planning. The board also voted to appoint two board members to the advisory committee: Jim Colby and Regina Twomey.
CALL TO THE PUBLIC
Two speakers were present for the call to the public. Lena Comer used her time to pray, asking the lord to be a part of the meeting and impart knowledge and wisdom on the board members to guide and protect the children in the district.
“I pray for supernatural protection over our children for God to protect them from drugs and thoughts of suicide,” she said. “I pray God help all of us to realize and understand that almighty God the Father can show us better solutions than man’s earthly wisdom.”
Steven Ellison also came up to speak, reporting that in the nursing home he works, there’s been talk going around about someone’s grandson having access to a book titled “Gender Queer.” Ellison commented that there are some parents who are outraged by this and that there has been a meeting at a library but he was told he could speak at Crane’s meeting.
“At any event, they told me about this and said I should come here because he did say it was in the Crane District and somebody asked me specifically could I clarify about this topic, okay?” he said. “I am not trans, anti-trans or not actually anything trans. The book is for 18 years of age or older and I told this to my friend, I said, ‘If you want to get fired, send 20 kids home with this type of book. Like I don’t understand how that could possibly happen other than wild incompetence’ and I’m just asking, is this simply a conspiracy theory information or do you know anything about it?”
Board President Marcos Moore stated that unfortunately, the board can’t openly discuss it because it’s not on the agenda (per Arizona open meeting law) but that the superintendent will reach out to answer his question. An inquiry with Crane on Friday, March 17, revealed that the superintendent did attempt to contact Ellison but has not heard back from him.
CONSENT AND ACTION AGENDAS
The governing board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda – which consists of items of a routine nature that do not typically require deliberation – with the exception of one item. Board member Regina Twomey requested to remove the item, concerning a purchase agreement with MIND Education, because it’s related to her place of employment and would need to abstain from voting on it. The board proceeded to vote in favor of the purchase with the exception of Twomey’s abstention.
Ponder also presented on Fiscal Year 2022’s Arizona School District Spending Report. He focused on statewide and district highlights, comparing the two. For state, he noted that Arizona school districts spent 54.5% of available operating dollars on instruction, down from 55.3% in FY2021, and 69.5% in “Instruction,” “Student Support” and “Instruction Support,” a reduction of 0.7%.
By comparison for Crane, “Instruction” spending decreased for FY2022 by 1.3%, from 52.8% to 51.5%. Spending in “Instruction,” “Student Support” and “Instruction Support” also reduced by 1.2% to 65.4% From 2021 to 2022 Crane’s average salary also increased by $5,722.
Ponder summarized that Crane is operationally efficient. They have “very low administrative costs” compared to peers and state averages. While they have high costs for food service operations and plant operations remain high in comparison to peers, transportation costs are very low. He reported that Crane is a top-performing school district in its assigned academic peer group and assigned operational peer group and is approaching state average in terms of performance.
For Fiscal Year 2023, Ponder said to expect an 8% increase in salary adjustments and $3,750 in retention stipends; likely less-experienced incoming teachers and the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act, which raises wages to $13.85 per hour, to affect administration, instruction, plant operations, transportation and food service.