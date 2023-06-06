Crane Elementary School District’s governing board is holding a special meeting open to the public today at 4 p.m. in the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
In the meeting, the board will initially hold an executive session to consult with Crane’s attorney for legal advice regarding a renewal of the superintendent’s employment and related superintendent contract. The board will be considering its position and instruct the attorney on the matter.
Once the board reconvenes into open session, the board will consider and possibly act to approve the direction given to the attorney during executive session.
Individuals who wish to attend but are unable to do so in person can join the meeting telephonically through the Zoom audio conference number, 877-853-5247, and enter meeting ID number, 834-967-9051, with passcode 020612. Live proceedings of the meetings can also be viewed at www.craneschools.org/live/.
