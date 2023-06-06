Crane Elementary School District’s governing board is holding a special meeting open to the public today at 4 p.m. in the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.

In the meeting, the board will initially hold an executive session to consult with Crane’s attorney for legal advice regarding a renewal of the superintendent’s employment and related superintendent contract. The board will be considering its position and instruct the attorney on the matter.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you