The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene Monday for its December meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
December’s meeting begins with a public hearing that will have the board review the revised maintenance and operations and district additional assistance budgets for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Another public hearing will be held to seek public input regarding the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan. As a recipient of the ARP ESSER award, the district is required to review and appropriately revise its Safe Return to In-Person Instruction plan every six months or more.
The meeting will then include reports from the superintendent and governing board members, a presentation by Great Beginnings Preschool and recognition of the Crane Middle School Cheer Squad.
The consent agenda consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation. The action items will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public and consideration, discussion and possible adoption of 2024-2025 district calendar. The board will also consider adopting the 2022-2023 Revised Expenditure Budget and approve releasing a staff member from contract without assessing damages.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
