The Crane School District governing board convenes Monday for its June meeting in the board room of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
At 4 p.m., the board will host a public hearing in which the district will present its expenditure plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) award dollars allocated to the district via the American Rescue Plan Act, which stakeholders will have an opportunity to provide feedback on.
Immediately following the public hearing, the board will move into its regular session, which is scheduled to include a presentation from the district’s information services department; board adoption of a revised student suspension policy in which parents would be notified three days prior to student discipline hearings rather than five, which state statute only requires for students who will be expelled from the district; and the board’s approval of a multi-year employment contract for Superintendent Laurie Doering effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024.
Individuals have multiple options for joining Monday’s meeting: in person (face masks required), via livestream or telephonically via Zoom audio conference. To dial in, participants can phone conference number 877-853-5247 and enter meeting ID number 834-967-9051 followed by passcode 020612. To view the livestream, visit www.craneschools.org/live/.
Participation in the public hearing is limited to in-person attendees, the district noted.
Agendas are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”