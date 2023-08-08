The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its August meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID number 832 4388 3568, followed by passcode 570577346 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
The meeting will first include a presentation on the math curriculum update followed by reports and updates by the superintendent and governing board members.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, and a policy reading consideration, the action agenda solely concerns assessing liquidated damages for staff members. One consideration will be to assess damages for certified staff while the other will consider not assessing damages from a staff member.
Lastly, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.