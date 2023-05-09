The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its May meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 834-967-9051, followed by passcode 020612 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
May’s meeting begins with a work session on capital improvement planning and public hearings regarding revised expenditure budgets and the district’s safe return to in-person instruction plan.
Reports from the superintendent and governing board members will then be followed with presentations by Crane Middle School and Mesquite Elementary.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the action agenda will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public, adopting two new positions for IT assistant and ASU teaching fellow, and approving proposed 21st Century Learning rates.
One item of note will have the board consider, discuss and possibly amend the adoption of a resolution ordering and calling a special bond election to be held in and for the district. This bond election may authorize the CFO to comply with certain sections of the Internal Revenue Code.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.