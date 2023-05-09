Today

Sunny. High 92F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Becoming windy late. Low around 60F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 83F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.