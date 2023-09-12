The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its September meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID number 832 4388 3568, followed by passcode 570577346 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
The meeting will first include a public hearing for an update on expenditures from the district’s additional assistance override, followed by a presentation by Gowan Science Academy and updates from the superintendent and governing board members.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the board will consider approving gifts from the public, adopting the classroom site fund teacher performance pay plan for 2023-2024 and adopting 2023-2024 qualified evaluators.
The board will also discuss and possibly adopt the superintendent’s 2023-2024 performance goals and will discuss chronic absenteeism.
In the area of staffing, the board will consider whether to assess liquidated damages or simply release three individuals from their contracts.
Lastly, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
