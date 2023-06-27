The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its June meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
June’s meeting first contains an executive session on the evaluation of the district superintendent. After that, the meeting will reconvene into open session and will include a presentation from the transportation department and reports from the superintendent and governing board members.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the action agenda will have the board consider accepting gifts from the public, assessing liquidated damages from two individuals, approving the superintendent’s performance evaluation and discussing and possibly approving a multi-year employment contract renewal with Superintendent Laurie Doering.
A first reading of a proposed policy amendment will be read, too. Lastly, the board will discuss and consider the proposed 2023-2024 Maintenance and Operations and Capital Outlay Expenditure Budgets and will authorize a public hearing to be held no later than July 15, 2023.
Individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
