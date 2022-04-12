The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its April meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
April’s meeting will include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. Pueblo Elementary School and Crane’s Transportation Department will also be making presentations.
The meeting’s consent items are those of a routine nature that do not require deliberation, but notable action items include: the consideration to adopt a new calendar for Exceptional Student Services (ESS) preschools for the 2022-2023 school year, a presentation on the curriculum adoption for English/Language Arts (ELA), a consideration to adopt the financial and compliance audit for this fiscal year ending in June and a presentation and consideration to adopt 2022-2023 salaries and benefits.
Finally, individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
