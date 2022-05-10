The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its May meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 877- 853-5247 and entering meeting ID number 868-5091-1887, followed by passcode 140240187. Or by visiting https://bit.ly/3Ez6EWe.
May’s meeting will first involve public hearings on the revised expenditure budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan.
The hearing on the budget revision is meant to provide members of the public with an opportunity for questions and discussion of the revised expenditure budget. The hearing on the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan is being held in accordance with the requirement that the local educational agency (LEA) must regularly review and revise the plan as needed at least every six months. In determining whether revisions are necessary, and in making any revisions, the LEA must seek public input and take such input into account. This hearing seeks that input.
The meeting will also include reports from the superintendent and governing board members. Centennial Middle School and Mesquite Elementary School will also make presentations. Crane Leadership Academy participants will be recognized.
The meeting’s consent items are those of a routine nature that do not require deliberation, but for both consent and action items, a lot of decisions will be made. Consent items and board member discussions include: appointing a member and an alternate to represent the school district at the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) Delegate Assembly; the adoption of proposed issues for consideration for the 2023 ASBA political agenda; adoption of the 2021-2022 revised expenditure budget; and appointing a board member to the Yuma County Education Foundation for 2022-2023.
Action items being considered by the board will include: the presentation and consideration of adoption of English/Language Arts (ELA) curriculum for grades K-8; approval of the superintendent’s contract amendment for 2022-2023; adoption of the revised classified and management salary schedule for 2022-2023; adoption of the adjusted 21st Century Community Learning Center Program hourly rates; adoption of a new position: preschool substitute classroom support; and presentation and possible action on contracted custodial services.
Individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.