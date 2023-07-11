The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its July meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.
Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID number 859-7299-1300, followed by passcode 073801938 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.
The meeting will commence with a public hearing to review the proposed Maintenance and Operations and District Additional Assistance Budgets for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Following the hearing, reports and updates will be provided by the superintendent and governing board members along with a presentation from the School Nutrition Department.
In addition to the consent agenda, which consists of items of a routine nature that typically do not require deliberation, the action agenda will involve considering to assess liquidated damages from an individual and adopting the 2023-2024 expenditure budget.
Individuals wishing to address the board may do so during the call to the public.
For more details on the upcoming meeting, agendas and additional governing board information are available online at www.craneschools.org under “About Us” and “Governing Board.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.