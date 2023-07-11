The Crane School District governing board is slated to convene today for its July meeting at 5 p.m. in the boardroom of the Crane District Services Center, located at 930 S. Avenue C.

Members of the public can attend the meeting in person. Face masks are optional. Alternatively, individuals may join the meeting telephonically via Zoom audio conference by dialing conference number 669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID number 859-7299-1300, followed by passcode 073801938 or by visiting https://www.craneschools.org/live/.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you